Knicks being investigated for possible tampering in Jalen Brunson signing

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets
Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday after he was found to have a significant amount of marijuana in his possession, according to TMZ Sports. The arrest took place at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on July 30, after officers responded to a call about a potential drug violation. Police say that Shumpert was […] The post Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Wizards Insider Shows Kristaps Porzingis Putting In Serious Work
Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t been with the Washington Wizards for very long but fans are really hoping he lives up to his potential with the team. It has been a long time since Porzingis has really led a team – and the Wiz don’t expect him to do that in DC – but he could perform better than he has in years.
VIRAL VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo And Harrison Barnes Playing Pick-Up
Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) were all playing pick-up basketball.
Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
3 way too early bold Milwaukee Bucks predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Milwaukee Bucks should be ready to reclaim the NBA throne in the coming 2022-2023 season. During the 2022 offseason, there were conflicting views on what the Milwaukee Bucks should do after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. Some thought a significant upgrade was required, while many others thought the club would be better off standing pat and running it back. Experts felt the Bucks were good enough to return to the Finals, assuming of course that they will stay healthy.
Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic
The Chicago Bulls have officially signed former All-Star guard Goran Dragic to a one-year deal.
RUMORS: Los Angeles Lakers still Kyrie Irving’s preferred landing spot
Trade talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers may be stalled at the moment, but Kyrie Irving would still like to reunite with LeBron James. From The Athletic’s Jovan Buha: “…All indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the […] The post RUMORS: Los Angeles Lakers still Kyrie Irving’s preferred landing spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Lakers coach Darvin Ham holds power to bench Russell Westbrook
If Russell Westbrook returns for a second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he will be in the starting lineup on opening night. But for how long? According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, head coach Darvin Ham will have more leeway to bench the nine-time All-Star than was awarded to Frank Vogel: “Based on the […] The post Report: Lakers coach Darvin Ham holds power to bench Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Lowry drops truth bomb on struggles with Heat in 2021-22
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry doesn’t think his conditioning is the reason for his struggles during the 2021-22 season. Instead, he believes it’s more like continuity for him. In his first season with the Heat, Lowry recorded his lowest point average since the 2009-10 season, scoring 13.4 points per game. He also tallied 4.5 rebounds […] The post Kyle Lowry drops truth bomb on struggles with Heat in 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
