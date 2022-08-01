ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, CT

Town holds 61st annual Lebanon Country Fair

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
A man heads the pull ring with his team of oxen, at the Lebanon Country Fair on July 30. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

The 61st annual Lebanon Country Fair took place July 29 through 31.

This is the first time that the fair has been held in July. Traditionally, the Lebanon Country Fair takes place the weekend of the second Sunday in August.

Operated by the Lebanon Lions Club, the fair includes fireworks, rides, animals (horse and ox pulls, cattle shows, goat, sheep and pony shows, pony and mini horse pulls, rabbits, and poultry), games, home and garden exhibits, food, entertainment (bands, demolition derby, antique tractor pull, motocross, truck pull, doodlebugs) and more.

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

