Greenbrier County, WV

Snake Run Road to be closed Aug. 8-19

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVDN) – County Route 42 (Snake Run Road) will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m., Monday Aug. 8, through 5 p.m. Friday, August 19, 1.8 miles north of intersection County Route 25 (Smoot Road), in Blue Sulphur Springs and 5.46 miles south of intersection County Route 27 (Grassy Meadows Road) in Grassy Meadows.

This section of the road will be closed for a bridge replacement. The detour will be County Route 42 (Snake Run Road) to County Route 27 (Grassy Meadows Road) turn right, proceed to County Route 25/3 (Bennett Mountain Road) turn right, to County Route 25 (Smoot Road) turn right and follow County Route 25 (Smoot Road) to County Route 42 (Snake Run Road). Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

