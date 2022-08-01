ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US manufacturing growth slows further in July: survey

By SPENCER PLATT
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqzcU_0h0XbfIC00
US factories are seeing slowing demand and ongoing supply issues, but continued to grow in July /GETTY/Getty Images via AFP/File

The US manufacturing sector continued to grow in July, but the pace was impacted by dimming demand while price increases have slowed dramatically, according to an industry survey released Monday.

And amid a tight American job market, hiring slowed for the third straight month, but firms are reporting less trouble filling open positions and no signs of layoffs, the Institute for Supply Management's latest report showed.

But firms continue to have trouble filling orders due to ongoing problems getting materials.

ISM's manufacturing index dipped to 52.8 percent, just two-tenths below the prior month, but the lowest level since June 2020 during the pandemic downturn.

However, that level was still above the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the 26th consecutive month.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector continues expanding -- though slightly less so in July -- as new order rates continue to contract, supplier deliveries improve and prices soften to acceptable levels," ISM manufacturing survey chair Timothy Fiore said.

The new orders index fell 1.2 points, to 48 percent, signaling a slowdown, and production fell by slightly more but continues to grow.

"Lead times remain at elevated levels, and fundamental raw material prices continue to persuade buyers to remain on the sidelines," Fiore said

The prices index fell a whopping 18.5 points -- the fourth biggest decline on record -- to 60 percent, with a much higher share of firms reporting falling prices, the survey showed. The index has been above 60 percent for nearly two years.

Covid-19 lockdowns in China and Russia's war in Ukraine have been exacerbating shortages experienced, fueling the global inflation surge, especially for energy, and prompted the Federal Reserve to raise borrowing costs aggressively.

Survey respondents noted ongoing supply issues and the impact of rising prices, and several expressed concern about the future

"Our markets are still holding up; however, I believe a slowdown is coming," one said. "I believe the general market is in the beginnings of a recession."

Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics said challenges are mounting for firms.

"Manufacturers will face many of the same challenges in the second half of 2022 that they did in H1," he said in an analysis.

"The confluence of hot inflation, higher interest rates, ongoing supply chain issues and normalizing spending patterns will make demand more fragile."

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Layoffs#Business Industry#Getty Getty Images#Afp File#American
CNBC

Japan's average minimum wage to rise at record pace this year

Japan's average minimum wage is set to rise at a record pace this year, the government said on Tuesday, a positive development for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to cushion households from global commodity inflation. A sub-committee of the health ministry decided on Monday that the average minimum wage for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
China
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
International Business Times

S.Korea July Exports Rise At Faster Pace, But Risks To Outlook Grow

South Korea's exports grew at a faster annual pace in July as robust demand from the United States offset weak sales to China, though the trade and broad economic outlook was clouded by slowing global growth amid rapidly rising borrowing costs. Outbound shipments rose 9.4% in July from a year...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Rising Prices Boost Durable-goods Orders in June – Robert Hughes

New orders for durable goods increased 1.9 percent in June, following an 0.8 percent gain in May, the 8th increase in the last nine months. Total durable-goods orders are up 12.2 percent from a year ago. The June gain puts the level of total durable-goods orders at $272.6 billion, the second highest on record.
BUSINESS
AFP

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said Tuesday revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season. Airbnb expects to set a new revenue record in the current quarter, bringing in between $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Live updates: The July jobs report will be the latest data entry in the recession debate

The July non-farm payrolls report is set to be released on Friday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m. The report arrives ahead of July's Consumer Price Index reading, set to be published on Wednesday, August 10. Together, the two reports will paint a crucial picture of the US economy that has technically entered a recession after the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth.
BUSINESS
WWD

NRF Expects No Recession for 2022

Click here to read the full article. Recession or no recession? The National Retail Federation thinks despite two consecutive quarters of decline, the U.S. economy still does not appear to be in a recession and remains unlikely to enter one this year.More from WWDTommy Bahama at 30: Looks From the ArchiveMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Just RelaxThe Trend: Music Festival Fashion That’s good news for retailers and brands looking to pull off another strong year and holiday, after last year’s spike in sales, though consumers, particularly on the mass level, have been pulling back discretionary spending, as steep inflation pushes prices on...
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy