ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KOAA Survey: When do you get your school supplies?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwkdN_0h0XbePT00

With the first day of school fast approaching and as KOAA and Chick-fil-A launch our back to school drive, News5 wants to know when do you get your school supplies?

Results:
49% Weeks Before School
26% Days Before School
14% After School Starts
10% Months Before School

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

KOAA News5 and Chick-Fil-A Back to School Supply Drive

KOAA News5 and Chick-fil-A are joining forces to make sure students in our area go back to school with the school supplies they need.

From August 1 st through August 15 th , you can drop off donated school supplies at 6 Chick-fil-A in southeast Colorado.

With inflation driving up the costs of everyday items, families feel the pinch. School supplies can be especially expensive.

You can help by purchasing supplies from our suggested supply list below, and when you visit Chick-fil-A before Aug. 15, you will find a convenient drop-off box right inside the store.

Thank you for supporting our students and teachers by providing the tools they need to succeed!

Participating Chick-fil-A Locations:

  • 1535 West US Highway 50
    Pueblo, CO. 81008
  • 391 Spectrum Loop
    Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3800
  • 1620 S Nevada Ave
    Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2222
  • 5905 Dublin Blvd
    Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474
  • 3710 Bloomington St
    Colorado Springs, CO 80922-3200
  • 575 Garden of the Gods Rd
    Colorado Springs, CO 80907-3501

School Supply Suggestions:

Elementary School

  • #2 Wooden Pencils - unsharpened
  • Washable Glue Stick
  • Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, 4 ct., Assorted Colors (Black, Blue, Red, Green) Crayola Crayons
  • Washable Markers, Broad Line, 8 ct., Classic Colors
  • Bevel Eraser, Pink, Latex-Free
  • 2 Pocket Heavy Duty Poly Folder with Brads, Assorted Colors
  • White Glue, 4oz
  • Gallon Zipper Bags
  • School Supply Box, 8” x 5” x 2”, Assorted Colors
  • Wide Ruled Composition Book
  • Wide Ruled Spiral Notebook, 70 ct., 3-Hole Punched
  • Wide Ruled Filler Paper, 100 ct., 3-Hole Punched
  • Highlighter, Pocket, Yellow, Chisel Tip
  • Colored Pencils, Full Length, Sharpened
  • Crayola Markers
  • Pencil Zipper Pouch
  • Boxes of Tissue
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Safety Scissors
  • White printer paper
  • Headphones (not ear buds)
  • Gallon and sandwich size bags
  • Paper towels

Middle & High School

  • #2 Pencils, Pre-Sharpened
  • Low Odor Dry Erase Marker, Chisel Tip, Black
  • College Ruled Filler Paper, 8” x 10 1⁄2”, 3-hole punched
  • College Ruled Composition Book, 100 ct.
  • Small Washable Glue Stick
  • Highlighter, Pocket, Yellow, Chisel Tip
  • Paper Mate Stick Pen, Medium Pt., Red
  • Bevel Eraser, Pink, Latex-Free
  • Colored Pencils, Full Length, Sharpened 12 ct.
  • College Ruled Spiral Notebook, 70 ct., 3-Hole Punched
  • Oxford Index Cards, 3” x 5 Ruled, 100 ct., White
  • Box of colored pens
  • 5 Subject Notebooks
  • Scissors
  • Scientific calculators
  • Computer mouse
  • Earbuds or headphones

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another intersection will have red-light camera in Colorado Springs starting this week. The Colorado Springs Police Department announced a red-light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union will go live on Aug. 5. A 30-day “warning period” will start that day. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be issues for any violators.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Education
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#High School#Elementary School#Android Tv#Koaa News5#Chick#Pueblo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
highlandsranchherald.net

More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver

Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gas prices plunge, heading toward levels not seen in months

Here's something motorists probably never thought they'd be happy to see: gas prices near $4 a gallon. After Colorado Springs-area prices broke the $4 mark in early May, and then soared to a record high of just under $5 in mid June, they've now fallen for seven straight weeks — averaging $4.378 on Monday for a gallon of unleaded regular, according to GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices nationwide.
Colorado Newsline

El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits

The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy