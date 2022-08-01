ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

kadn.com

Ville Platte pastor in need of help getting churchgoers to church

Ville Platte, La (KADN)- "A bus driver locally helped us. They were grateful because they've been wanted to come." Due to no transportation for some time, the new life beginnings community churchgoers could not attend their weekly mass. Pastor Santangelo Wilson says the day a local bus driver offered his...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Essence

Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller

Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
WAXAHACHIE, TX
KLFY.com

Opelousas hosts Back to School Bash

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas hosts its Second Annual Back to School Bash. The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 70570. Back to school supplies will be handed out, along with the chance to win one of two tablets.
OPELOUSAS, LA
News Break
Politics
99.9 KTDY

Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case

69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot. It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.
BROUSSARD, LA
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To

Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

