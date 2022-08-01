www.arklatexhomepage.com
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
Ville Platte pastor in need of help getting churchgoers to church
Ville Platte, La (KADN)- "A bus driver locally helped us. They were grateful because they've been wanted to come." Due to no transportation for some time, the new life beginnings community churchgoers could not attend their weekly mass. Pastor Santangelo Wilson says the day a local bus driver offered his...
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
Despite 2 warnings, a toddler died of an overdose. Louisiana's investigating what went wrong.
Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state's Department of Child and Family Services, the agency said, after a 2-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose despite law enforcement having twice flagged risks to the boy's safety in the months before his death. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was unresponsive when his mother...
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
GoFundMe started to help downtown Lafayette legend “Mr. Cliff” Andrus
Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus
No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father
An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.
Can You ID Man Who Allegedly Dumped Trash into Vermilion River?
A man was caught on camera allegedly dumping trash into a Lafayette river. Images are grainy (as they were taken from a distance), but authorities are hoping that someone recognizes the man in the photos. The photos were taken on the Vermilion River at the Rotary Point Park boat launch.
Opelousas hosts Back to School Bash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas hosts its Second Annual Back to School Bash. The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 70570. Back to school supplies will be handed out, along with the chance to win one of two tablets.
Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case
69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot. It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
Millie’s Law: Cenla mom gets law passed to strengthen penalties for heroin, fentanyl
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A tragedy in Feb. 2017 in Alexandria City Park is now a story of triumph for a Jonesville mother. “I knew I had to do something about it,” said Lilly Harvey, just steps away from the spot where her daughter, Millie, 28, passed away. Millie...
Eunice man convicted in toddler's 2013 death
A four-day trial has ended with the conviction of Robert Miller, 44, on a charge of negligent homicide in the child's death, District Attorney Chad Pitre announced.
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To
Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning.
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
