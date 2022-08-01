Police investigate series of weekend crimes in Glen Burnie

Police are investigating a series of crimes over the weekend in Glen Burnie.

Among them, two restaurants were robbed.

The first occurred Saturday around 10:30pm at the Chipotle on Mountain Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say an armed suspect entered through an unsecured backdoor of the restaurant after it had closed.

The suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded money from the store safe, before fleeing.

About a half-hour later gunfire broke out as a party was letting out at Cedar Morris Hill Park on Arundel Corporation Road.

Arriving officers found numerous shell casings in the parking lot as well as the neighborhood behind the park.

Although no one was injured, several vehicles in that parking lot were reportedly hit by gunfire.

Police say nobody at the scene is cooperating with the investigation.

Then overnight, just before 5am on August 1, a black Nissan sedan pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru at 6906 Ritchie Highway.

A passenger in the backseat pulled a gun and took off with the cash register drawer.

No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at 410-222-4700.