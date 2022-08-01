ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen entrepreneur designs path to social change

By Rachel Moore
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
From t-shirts to hats to accessories, Kumei Norwood is a trendsetter of her generation. The 13-year-old began her clothing store, Tofu Tees, located in Fergusons Downtown when she was 8. Her first design read, “WHY ARE PEEPL SO SENSITIV?”

“Me and my mom found it written in a notebook like five years ago, and we were like, ‘This is really funny. We should put it on a t-shirt,’” Kumei recollects.

The personalized t-shirt drew interest, and she began selling her art. However, Kumei says she’s more than just a trendsetter. When the pandemic hit, she saw the world in a different light.

“A lot of social things were happening at the time, and my parents always filled me in on that information and it just really impacted me,” Kumei said.

The police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, led her to activism. She turned Tofu Tees into a beacon of social change.

“That’s really how I get my message through because sometimes I can’t really say the right things to explain what I mean,” Kumei said.

In July, Kumei raised awareness about food insecurity. She held a food drive collecting canned goods and cookbooks and donated it to a local food bank, all while raising money through Tofu Tees sales.

“I make designs into stickers and pens and stuff,” Kumei said. “Then I take a portion of the proceeds and donate them to organizations.”

Findlay Automotive Group is recognizing Kumei and her service as a Vegas Stronger Champion.

