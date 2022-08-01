ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Andor' Trailer Features The Return Of A 'Star Wars' Hero

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deDf7_0h0Xb6g800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYhzT_0h0Xb6g800 Diego Luna reprises his "Rogue One" role as Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+ series "Andor." (Photo: YouTube)

A rebellion can be televised, but never rushed, so the first season of Disney+’s upcoming series “Andor” will now debut weeks after its original release date.

Arriving on Sept. 21 with a three-episode premiere, the “Rogue One” prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor also has a new trailer, teasing plenty of action and some familiar faces during the early days of the Rebel Alliance.

Set in the large swath of time between the fall of the Republic and “Rogue One,” “Andor” has a clear path ahead with a two-season order of 12 episodes, which will tie directly into the 2016 film co-written by Tony Gilroy, who is returning as creator and showrunner for the series.

The visually arresting trailer released on Monday places Luna at the heart of the spy thriller as the Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy.

“They’re so proud of themselves. So fat and satisfied,” he says in the two-minute clip amid flashes from his childhood. “They can’t imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house.”

The rebel leader, of course, gets by with help from a few friends, including returning “ Star Wars ” heroes Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who, as we know, will ultimately help bring the Empire to its knees.

Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw play all new characters in the series, which was predominantly filmed on location and with practical effects, unlike recent “Star Wars” offerings, including “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Mandalorian.”

“I love the whole world,” Luna said on “Good Morning America” Monday after revealing the trailer, per Variety . “Suddenly I’m a kid on the set, because everything’s real, everything’s there. We don’t work with green screens — the stuff is built. The props work. They make noises.”

As for his character’s journey, the actor teased that we pick up with the titular spy when he’s a “regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger.”

“It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough,” he added. “It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around — it’s people having to take control.”

Watch the new trailer for “Andor” below.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin

Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genevieve O'reilly
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Fiona Shaw
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Kyle Soller
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Stellan Skarsgård
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True

Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rebel Alliance#Empire#Republic
The Independent

Andor: Star Wars fans express surprise after watching trailer for Rogue One prequel

Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel. Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone...
MOVIES
TVLine

Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It

Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Collider

'Garfield' Movie Sets Winter 2024 Release Date

Alcon Entertainment has announced the release date of the new Garfield film that will see Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt voice the lasagna-loving feline. The upcoming CG animated film will thankfully not arrive on a Monday, with it set to premiere in theaters on Friday, February 16, 2024.
MOVIES
IGN

Star Wars Andor: Here's Why K-2SO Won't Be In the Upcoming Prequel

One of the galaxy's sassiest droids won't be making an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor. At least not right away. During a panel at the Television Critics Association's virtual Summer Press Tour, producer Tony Gilroy revealed why K-2SO didn't make it into season one. "From a storytelling point of view there are multiple reasons he's not in the show," Gilroy said.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Film Axed by Warner Bros., Won’t Be Released on Any Platform

Click here to read the full article. “Batgirl,” the feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character, has been killed at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. It will not premiere on any platform at the studio — neither theatrically nor on HBO Max. The production — starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl) and directed by “Bad Boys for Life” and “Ms. Marvel” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — was greenlit in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort at Warner Bros. to create feature films specifically for HBO Max. But the new corporate regime at Warner Bros. Discovery...
MOVIES
AdWeek

HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies

HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
MOVIES
Parade

'Batgirl' Movie Canceled By Studio During Post-Production

The DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl will not be hitting the big screen, new reports reveal. The feature film—which was already in post-production—has been officially killed by Warner Bros. and will not premiere in theaters or on HBO Max, Variety reports. According to the publication, the film was originally...
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

110K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy