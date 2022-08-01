ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How compassion on the job leads to efficient outcomes on scene

By Linda Willing
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

North Carolina homeschooler, 12, suffers second and third-degree burns after setting himself ablaze while attempting science experiment with rubbing alcohol and Bunsen burner

A 12-year-old boy who is home-schooled suffered horrific second and third-degree burns to 50 percent of his body after a science experiment went badly wrong. Barrett McKim is recovering in the ICU at the Burn Care Center in Augusta, Georgia after he set himself on fire at his home in Highland, North Carolina, five weeks ago during an experiment utilizing rubbing alcohol and Bunsen burner.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Mental Illness
Scrubs Magazine

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?

Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
EverydayHealth.com

Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities

When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Addict saved from overdoses nine times in one year

The latest statistics on drug-related deaths in Scotland show the number of people who died last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first decrease in eight years. However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe. Here, one recovering addict tells of his near death experiences.
HOMELESS
NewsBreak
Health
BBC

Online drugs: Easy access fed mum's addiction to benzos

A woman has described how easy access to drugs on the internet fuelled an addiction that started with a period pain prescription when she was just 19. Sara Speakes, from Pembrokeshire, bought tablets online before eventually having a stroke at 46. She said she was "drugged up to the eyeballs"...
HEALTH
Shelley Wenger

Causes of hair thinning in women

Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
FireRescue1

What fire service TV show would you recommend a rookie firefighter binge-watch?

Yes, there are many and they offer varying degrees of quality or realism, but fire service TV shows can help new members – or at least entertain them — The rookie seems a bit … green – clueless about firehouse culture but showing respect, nervous whenever the alarm sounds but absorbing everything around them, and pumped each time the apparatus rolls out of the bay, ready to work.
TV SERIES
FireRescue1

4 DCFEMS firefighters file $10M discrimination lawsuit

WASHINGTON — Four firefighters with the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department filed a $10 million lawsuit Monday, WTOP reported. Firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas and Bolatito Ajose, who are Black women, said that they have experienced racial and gender discrimination affecting their pay, promotions, opportunities and training, according to Fox5DC. They also said they have faced harsher discipline than their white co-workers.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Drug abuse: 'It grips you straight away', says recovering addict

"It grips you straight away," is Cullan Mais's views on drugs. When he was 15 Cullan, from Cardiff, started smoking cannabis, but by the age of 19 was "fully addicted" to heroin and using crack cocaine. Now 30, he is taking part in a pioneering scheme in Wales, looking at...
U.K.
The Guardian

RCOG advises greater support for trans men chest-feeding babies

Transgender men who choose to “chest-feed” their babies should be offered a greater level of support, a royal college has advised in new draft guidelines. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) says trans men should be asked about their preferred manner of feeding before their baby is born and those who opt to chest-feed should be offered “chest-feeding support in the same manner as for cis-women”.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

