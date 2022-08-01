How compassion on the job leads to efficient outcomes on scene

www.firerescue1.com
Related
Thousands of young people ‘attempt suicide while waiting for NHS treatment’
Thousands of young people have attempted suicide while enduring long waits for mental health treatment, a charity has warned. New research from YoungMinds on almost 14,000 young people found a quarter (26%) had tried to take their own life as a result of having to wait for help. The responses...
Explainer: You won't overdose on fentanyl just by accidentally touching it
Frightening reports of fentanyl poisoning due to simple exposure to the substance have reinvigorated the dubious theory that a mere brush with the drug is enough to cause an overdose.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
North Carolina homeschooler, 12, suffers second and third-degree burns after setting himself ablaze while attempting science experiment with rubbing alcohol and Bunsen burner
A 12-year-old boy who is home-schooled suffered horrific second and third-degree burns to 50 percent of his body after a science experiment went badly wrong. Barrett McKim is recovering in the ICU at the Burn Care Center in Augusta, Georgia after he set himself on fire at his home in Highland, North Carolina, five weeks ago during an experiment utilizing rubbing alcohol and Bunsen burner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scrubs Magazine
What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?
Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
EverydayHealth.com
Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities
When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
BBC
Addict saved from overdoses nine times in one year
The latest statistics on drug-related deaths in Scotland show the number of people who died last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first decrease in eight years. However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe. Here, one recovering addict tells of his near death experiences.
Ex-Nurse Sentenced For 'Tampering' With Morphine, Replacing It With Saline
A former nurse has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for "tampering" with morphine medications and replacing them with a saline solution. The nurse reportedly had an opioid addiction. Esther Rae Tuller was a registered nurse at the Confluence Health Clinic in Moses Lake, Washington, the U.S. Food and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Online drugs: Easy access fed mum's addiction to benzos
A woman has described how easy access to drugs on the internet fuelled an addiction that started with a period pain prescription when she was just 19. Sara Speakes, from Pembrokeshire, bought tablets online before eventually having a stroke at 46. She said she was "drugged up to the eyeballs"...
A moment that changed me: I was in a chaotic place after an MS diagnosis and escaped into woodcarving
One night in 2011, I woke up in an ambulance. I had gone to bed as normal, and the next thing I knew I was in a stretcher, my wife at the end of it, crying. I’d had a seizure in the middle of the night. An MRI scan and other tests showed that I had MS and epilepsy.
Causes of hair thinning in women
Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
Why Your Balance Gets Worse With Age and What to Do About It
Aging and balance go hand in hand. Here, an expert breaks down reasons balance worsens with age. Plus, get tips on how to improve balance and prevent falls.
FireRescue1
Officials: Wash. firefighter unlikely to recover after cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department announced that its firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest after work on July 21 is not expected to recover, based on results from neurological tests. Firefighter Dan Patterson was out running after his shift on July 21 when something felt...
FireRescue1
What fire service TV show would you recommend a rookie firefighter binge-watch?
Yes, there are many and they offer varying degrees of quality or realism, but fire service TV shows can help new members – or at least entertain them — The rookie seems a bit … green – clueless about firehouse culture but showing respect, nervous whenever the alarm sounds but absorbing everything around them, and pumped each time the apparatus rolls out of the bay, ready to work.
What to give your dog for pain under veterinary supervision, from medications to home remedies
If your dog is in pain, call your vet who can tell you what to do based on your dog's medical history. They may recommend medications like aspirin, tramadol, and gabapentin. You can also try natural remedies like icing the pain point or helping your dog get lots of rest.
PETS・
FireRescue1
4 DCFEMS firefighters file $10M discrimination lawsuit
WASHINGTON — Four firefighters with the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department filed a $10 million lawsuit Monday, WTOP reported. Firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas and Bolatito Ajose, who are Black women, said that they have experienced racial and gender discrimination affecting their pay, promotions, opportunities and training, according to Fox5DC. They also said they have faced harsher discipline than their white co-workers.
BBC
Drug abuse: 'It grips you straight away', says recovering addict
"It grips you straight away," is Cullan Mais's views on drugs. When he was 15 Cullan, from Cardiff, started smoking cannabis, but by the age of 19 was "fully addicted" to heroin and using crack cocaine. Now 30, he is taking part in a pioneering scheme in Wales, looking at...
U.K.・
FireRescue1
‘I am a firefighter, now retired’: Defining yourself post-retirement
Retirement is often difficult for firefighters, unprepared for the sense of identity loss — By Larry Baker. Retirement is close! You’ve waited at least 25 years for this moment, and the day is fast approaching. You’ve been to the pension board – all looks good financially. You and...
RCOG advises greater support for trans men chest-feeding babies
Transgender men who choose to “chest-feed” their babies should be offered a greater level of support, a royal college has advised in new draft guidelines. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) says trans men should be asked about their preferred manner of feeding before their baby is born and those who opt to chest-feed should be offered “chest-feeding support in the same manner as for cis-women”.
FireRescue1
Calif. fire, EMS crews free teen whose hand got stuck in mall escalator
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl’s hand got tangled beneath the handrail of an escalator at a shopping mall in Santa Ana on Sunday, July 31, and had to be freed by firefighters. The injury occurred at the south end of the MainPlace Mall at about 6:30...
Comments / 0