Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling

lawrencekstimes.com
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Kobach prevails in GOP attorney general race; treasurer campaign very, very close
TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kelly, Schmidt secure party nominations in Kansas governor’s race — wildcard Pyle awaits
TOPEKA — Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt emerged victorious from Tuesday’s primary brandishing the organizational framework and burnished messaging of gubernatorial campaigns ready for a three-month sprint to November. Schmidt, who spent the past dozen years as attorney general of red-state Kansas, secured the GOP nomination...
lawrencekstimes.com
Conservatives opposing ‘woke’ culture win seats on the Kansas Board of Education
WICHITA — Conservatives frustrated with Kansas public school policies won seats on the state Board of Education on Tuesday and could push to reshape the lessons taught in schools. Two Republican members of the board were ousted by challengers who spoke out against lessons on racism, sexuality and gender...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Vote No Kansas, Douglas County Democrats cheer defeat of constitutional amendment on abortion
Anxiety turned into hope and then into relief Tuesday night as voting results for Kansas’ abortion amendment came in to election watch parties in Lawrence. Cheers and celebration broke out at the parties when it became clear that the vote on the amendment would be a resounding “no.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas voters soundly defeat amendment that could’ve led to abortion ban
In an outcome that may ripple through politics nationwide, Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly defeated a constitutional amendment that could have led to the banning of abortion in the state. The vote, coming just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion,...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘This vote is final’: Lawmakers emphasize weight of Kansas amendment vote ahead of Tuesday election
Unlikely that amendment could be overturned or that court challenge would prevail, law professor says. Democratic members of the Kansas Legislature are already considering next steps if voters on Tuesday approve the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow politicians to ban abortion in the state. The vote, which has garnered...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas voters receive text messages spouting lies about amendment vote
Voters across Kansas on Monday were receiving text messages containing inaccurate information about the constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot. It’s not clear where the text messages are coming from, but people statewide are receiving them. We heard from more than a dozen readers who had received the text as of Monday evening.
Comments / 0