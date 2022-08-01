Kim Kardashian Is Making Swim Gloves a Thing

Swim gloves exist.

Kim Kardashian’s swim gloves are available at Skims in seven hues (mainly neutrals and skin tone tints) and nine sizes (XXS to 4XL).

Kardashian’s $48 skim gloves flew off the digital shelves and are now a wait list-only item Twitter has MANY opinions regarding this situation.

“I’m trying to figure out why tf you need gloves to swim…Y’all eat up anything Kim K makes. Sis making her coin tho,” wrote one Twitter user.

‘Kim K’s new swim gloves, brought to you by the worst tan lines you’ll ever have in your life,” said another.

Would you wear gloves while swimming?

