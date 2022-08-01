States Where the Most People Don’t Have Internet Access

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXEzE_0h0XaZuV00 There has been a longstanding digital divide in the United States, and its implications are only growing more profound with each passing year. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, many Americans without a reliable internet connection are at greater risk of becoming economically, and even socially, isolated - a trend exacerbated by the pandemic.

A recent report from the advocacy company Broadband Now found that the number of Americans who live in areas where internet access is not available may be as high as 42 million - and that number does not include those who could have internet access but cannot afford it.

Internet access varies across the country, and some states are far better connected than others. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people lack internet access.

Depending on the state, the share of households with no internet access ranges from 6.4% to over 20%. Nationwide, 11.8% of households do not have internet access. The states where households are most likely to have internet access are located in the West and along the East Coast and tend to have large urban and suburban populations. The states with the lowest connectivity rates, meanwhile, are concentrated in the South and typically have large rural populations.

According to Census data, Americans 65 and older are slightly less likely than younger demographic groups to own a computer or live in a household with an internet connection. In most of the 10 states where the largest share of households do not have an internet connection, the share of the population who are at least 65 years old exceeds the 15.9% share of  Americans who are that age. (Here is a look at the U.S. cities with the oldest populations.)

States where households are more likely to be connected to the internet also tend to be better off economically, with lower than average unemployment and higher than average incomes. In contrast, the states with the lowest connectivity rates tend to have higher rates of poverty and joblessness. (Here is a look at the cities with the strongest economies in 2022.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDFA9_0h0XaZuV00

50. Utah
> Households with no internet access: 6.4%
> Households with at least one computer: 87.5% (the highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 11.0% (the lowest)
> Median household income: $74,197 (12th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.6% (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wr37_0h0XaZuV00

49. Washington
> Households with no internet access: 7.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 84.9% (3rd highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.4% (13th lowest)
> Median household income: $77,006 (9th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.8% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flhH4_0h0XaZuV00

48. Colorado
> Households with no internet access: 7.8%
> Households with at least one computer: 85.0% (2nd highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 14.2% (5th lowest)
> Median household income: $75,231 (11th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.6% (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf8dg_0h0XaZuV00

47. New Hampshire
> Households with no internet access: 8.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 84.5% (4th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.7% (9th highest)
> Median household income: $77,923 (7th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.7% (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BdK5_0h0XaZuV00

46. California
> Households with no internet access: 8.7%
> Households with at least one computer: 82.8% (7th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 14.3% (6th lowest)
> Median household income: $78,672 (6th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.1% (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMktb_0h0XaZuV00

45. Oregon
> Households with no internet access: 8.8%
> Households with at least one computer: 83.2% (6th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.5% (12th highest)
> Median household income: $65,667 (18th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.4% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMGhr_0h0XaZuV00

44. Maryland
> Households with no internet access: 8.9%
> Households with at least one computer: 83.3% (5th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.3% (8th lowest)
> Median household income: $87,063 (the highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.1% (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tx4a5_0h0XaZuV00

43. Massachusetts
> Households with no internet access: 9.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 82.2% (8th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.2% (23rd lowest)
> Median household income: $84,385 (3rd highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.1% (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ou5R2_0h0XaZuV00

42. New Jersey
> Households with no internet access: 9.7%
> Households with at least one computer: 82.1% (9th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.0% (21st lowest)
> Median household income: $85,245 (2nd highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.8% (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvn3J_0h0XaZuV00

41. Delaware
> Households with no internet access: 9.8%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.2% (25th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 18.7% (6th highest)
> Median household income: $69,110 (16th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.8% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wS0n_0h0XaZuV00

40. Minnesota
> Households with no internet access: 9.9%
> Households with at least one computer: 81.6% (11th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.5% (14th lowest)
> Median household income: $73,382 (13th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.8% (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335GWP_0h0XaZuV00

39. Hawaii
> Households with no internet access: 9.9%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.7% (15th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 18.8% (5th highest)
> Median household income: $83,173 (4th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.3% (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJUOj_0h0XaZuV00

38. Connecticut
> Households with no internet access: 10.1%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.8% (14th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.9% (15th highest)
> Median household income: $79,855 (5th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.0% (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVTfF_0h0XaZuV00

37. Alaska
> Households with no internet access: 10.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.8% (13th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 12.1% (2nd lowest)
> Median household income: $77,790 (8th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.8% (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iu345_0h0XaZuV00

36. Wyoming
> Households with no internet access: 10.5%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.5% (18th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.3% (23rd highest)
> Median household income: $65,304 (20th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.3% (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsLLm_0h0XaZuV00

35. Idaho
> Households with no internet access: 10.6%
> Households with at least one computer: 81.7% (10th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.8% (18th lowest)
> Median household income: $58,915 (17th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.2% (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zz4on_0h0XaZuV00

34. Arizona
> Households with no internet access: 10.8%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.6% (17th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.7% (10th highest)
> Median household income: $61,529 (23rd lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.8% (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xc7si_0h0XaZuV00

33. Florida
> Households with no internet access: 11.1%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.2% (19th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 20.5% (the highest)
> Median household income: $57,703 (14th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.4% (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Pkf4_0h0XaZuV00

32. Rhode Island
> Households with no internet access: 11.2%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.1% (23rd lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.9% (16th highest)
> Median household income: $70,305 (15th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.5% (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDFjt_0h0XaZuV00

31. Virginia
> Households with no internet access: 11.2%
> Households with at least one computer: 80.6% (16th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.5% (17th lowest)
> Median household income: $76,398 (10th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.5% (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44q54G_0h0XaZuV00

30. Nevada
> Households with no internet access: 11.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 79.9% (20th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.8% (20th lowest)
> Median household income: $62,043 (25th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.5% (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFg77_0h0XaZuV00

29. Vermont
> Households with no internet access: 11.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 81.6% (12th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 19.0% (4th highest)
> Median household income: $63,477 (23rd highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.8% (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHsEn_0h0XaZuV00

28. Nebraska
> Households with no internet access: 11.4%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.3% (25th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.4% (11th lowest)
> Median household income: $63,015 (25th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.4% (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr8bu_0h0XaZuV00

27. Illinois
> Households with no internet access: 11.7%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.1% (24th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.4% (10th lowest)
> Median household income: $68,428 (17th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.9% (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQRsn_0h0XaZuV00

26. Maine
> Households with no internet access: 11.8%
> Households with at least one computer: 79.6% (21st highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 20.3% (2nd highest)
> Median household income: $59,489 (19th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.0% (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VRdP_0h0XaZuV00

25. North Dakota
> Households with no internet access: 11.9%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.4% (24th highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 14.8% (7th lowest)
> Median household income: $65,315 (19th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.0% (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2nFR_0h0XaZuV00

24. New York
> Households with no internet access: 12.0%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.6% (23rd highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.2% (25th highest)
> Median household income: $71,117 (14th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.7% (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp1ku_0h0XaZuV00

23. Wisconsin
> Households with no internet access: 12.1%
> Households with at least one computer: 78.0% (22nd lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.7% (20th highest)
> Median household income: $63,293 (24th highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.5% (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOPbX_0h0XaZuV00

22. Texas
> Households with no internet access: 12.2%
> Households with at least one computer: 76.3% (15th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 12.5% (3rd lowest)
> Median household income: $63,826 (21st highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3uq2_0h0XaZuV00

21. Kansas
> Households with no internet access: 12.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 77.7% (21st lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.5% (15th lowest)
> Median household income: $61,091 (21st lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.0% (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0mwG_0h0XaZuV00

20. Michigan
> Households with no internet access: 12.5%
> Households with at least one computer: 76.2% (14th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.0% (14th highest)
> Median household income: $59,234 (18th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.0% (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlksG_0h0XaZuV00

19. Georgia
> Households with no internet access: 12.6%
> Households with at least one computer: 77.7% (20th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 13.8% (4th lowest)
> Median household income: $61,224 (22nd lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.5% (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lsyis_0h0XaZuV00

18. Ohio
> Households with no internet access: 12.7%
> Households with at least one computer: 75.7% (13th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.7% (19th highest)
> Median household income: $58,116 (15th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwSuX_0h0XaZuV00

17. Iowa
> Households with no internet access: 13.0%
> Households with at least one computer: 76.5% (17th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.6% (21st highest)
> Median household income: $61,836 (24th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.9% (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3744_0h0XaZuV00

16. Montana
> Households with no internet access: 13.2%
> Households with at least one computer: 79.0% (22nd highest)
> Population age 65 and older: 18.5% (7th highest)
> Median household income: $56,539 (11th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.1% (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxb37_0h0XaZuV00

15. Pennsylvania
> Households with no internet access: 13.2%
> Households with at least one computer: 76.7% (18th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.9% (8th highest)
> Median household income: $63,627 (22nd highest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wtna3_0h0XaZuV00

14. South Dakota
> Households with no internet access: 13.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 76.9% (19th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.3% (24th highest)
> Median household income: $59,896 (20th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.5% (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVllj_0h0XaZuV00

13. Missouri
> Households with no internet access: 13.4%
> Households with at least one computer: 75.1% (12th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.6% (22nd highest)
> Median household income: $57,290 (13th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.5% (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWLJp_0h0XaZuV00

12. North Carolina
> Households with no internet access: 13.6%
> Households with at least one computer: 76.4% (16th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.2% (25th lowest)
> Median household income: $56,642 (12th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkZkK_0h0XaZuV00

11. Indiana
> Households with no internet access: 13.9%
> Households with at least one computer: 74.7% (11th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.4% (12th lowest)
> Median household income: $58,235 (16th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.7% (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfw75_0h0XaZuV00

10. South Carolina
> Households with no internet access: 15.2%
> Households with at least one computer: 73.5% (10th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.7% (11th highest)
> Median household income: $54,864 (10th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.5% (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOANG_0h0XaZuV00

9. Kentucky
> Households with no internet access: 15.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 71.3% (6th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.1% (22nd lowest)
> Median household income: $52,238 (7th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSxeV_0h0XaZuV00

8. Oklahoma
> Households with no internet access: 15.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 71.3% (7th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.5% (16th lowest)
> Median household income: $53,840 (8th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.0% (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYupZ_0h0XaZuV00

7. Tennessee
> Households with no internet access: 15.4%
> Households with at least one computer: 72.5% (9th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.2% (24th lowest)
> Median household income: $54,833 (9th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exxsL_0h0XaZuV00

6. Alabama
> Households with no internet access: 16.9%
> Households with at least one computer: 68.9% (5th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.8% (17th highest)
> Median household income: $52,035 (6th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.5% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3winw2_0h0XaZuV00

5. West Virginia
> Households with no internet access: 17.7%
> Households with at least one computer: 68.6% (4th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 19.8% (3rd highest)
> Median household income: $48,037 (2nd lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.5% (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY4Rm_0h0XaZuV00

4. Louisiana
> Households with no internet access: 17.8%
> Households with at least one computer: 68.4% (3rd lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.3% (9th lowest)
> Median household income: $50,800 (4th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.5% (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO4gV_0h0XaZuV00

3. Arkansas
> Households with no internet access: 18.3%
> Households with at least one computer: 67.7% (2nd lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 16.7% (18th highest)
> Median household income: $49,475 (3rd lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhImc_0h0XaZuV00

2. New Mexico
> Households with no internet access: 18.5%
> Households with at least one computer: 71.8% (8th lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 17.5% (13th highest)
> Median household income: $51,243 (5th lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.5% (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MOql_0h0XaZuV00

1. Mississippi
> Households with no internet access: 20.7%
> Households with at least one computer: 64.2% (the lowest)
> Population age 65 and older: 15.8% (19th lowest)
> Median household income: $46,511 (the lowest)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.1% (the highest)

Methodology

To identify the states where the most people lack internet access, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. States are ranked on the share of households without an internet connection.

We also reviewed ACS data on the share of households with at least one desktop or laptop computer, the population aged 65 and up, median household income, and poverty. All data in this story are five-year estimates.

