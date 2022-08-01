2 National Night Out events set for Tuesday in Pottstown

www.pottsmerc.com
Mercury
Phoenixville community turns out for National Night Out
PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Police Department pulled out all the stops Tuesday for its annual National Night Out on Franklin Avenue in Phoenixville. Food, fun, first responders, a helicopter rescue demonstration and divers’ demonstration were just some of the highlights enjoyed by area residents. National Night Out is...
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
National Night Out celebrations seek to build relationships between police and communities
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police departments across the country will tonight be taking part in National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign. National Night Out began in 1981 in Montgomery County’s Lower Merion Township. It’s now a tradition that 16,000 police departments across the country participate in on the first Tuesday in August.
Mercury
Production by local playwright will benefit pediatric cancer-fighting organization
Cheyenne Malfaro has called the stage home for a decade. “Ever since I did my first show, I fell in love,” she said. She acted in her first play at age 13, and in the years since has been a frequent and passionate member of the local theater community. The Owen J. Roberts High School graduate is also a popular singer/songwriter.
Mercury
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
bctv.org
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Mercury
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Mercury
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown names new director for the Allentown Health Bureau
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has announced that David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting August 8. According to a city press release, Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Berks Community Health Center welcomes Lydia Anderson as new Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA
The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. supervisors spar over proposals for office space, Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors had yet another contentious meeting Monday night as it tabled a proposal to restructure township offices and heard an argument against DoubleTree's catering proposal. Michael Kautter of Kautter & Kelly Architects, also known as K&KA, offered a $166,000 plan...
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Mercury
Unclaimed veterans buried with dignity, thanks to veterans group in Berks
When the flags were removed from the urns of five veterans laid to rest Monday afternoon at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery and folded with military exactness, there were no family members there to receive them. There were no speeches about who these men were. There were no stories about how...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
morethanthecurve.com
Golden Dragon to close on September 16th
ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
