ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

2 National Night Out events set for Tuesday in Pottstown

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Phoenixville community turns out for National Night Out

PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Police Department pulled out all the stops Tuesday for its annual National Night Out on Franklin Avenue in Phoenixville. Food, fun, first responders, a helicopter rescue demonstration and divers’ demonstration were just some of the highlights enjoyed by area residents. National Night Out is...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!

COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Society
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Hanover, PA
Pottstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Mercury

Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign

WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment

Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
ELVERSON, PA
Mercury

Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’

NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Mercury

Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park

NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown names new director for the Allentown Health Bureau

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has announced that David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting August 8. According to a city press release, Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lutheran Churches#Art#National Night Out#Chestnut Street#King#The North Hanover Street#United Church Of Christ#Wsfs Bank
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA

The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
BETHLEHEM, PA
VISTA.Today

‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93

First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Golden Dragon to close on September 16th

ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy