Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival canceled

www.accessatlanta.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Death Investigation in Central ParkNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Related
HipHopDX.com
Outkast's Legendary Studio The Dungeon Makes truTV's '101 Places To Party Before You Die' Series
Atlanta, GA – Big Boi and André 3000, collectively known as Outkast, made some of their best music in The Dungeon studio and now, it’s part of truTV’s television series 101 Places To Party Before You Die. In an exclusive clip obtained by HipHopDX, Big Boi...
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
AccessAtlanta
Joyner Lucas to perform at Atlanta’s Center Stage in September
The two-time Grammy award nominee is making his way to Center Stage this September. It’s been four years since the last Joyner Lucas tour, but now the wait is over. Lucas just announced his “ADHD Tour.” The tour kicks off in Minneapolis and includes cities like Chicago, Orlando and Atlanta, before wrapping on Oct. 12 in Phoenix.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' is Back and Bringing the Heat
Sierra Gates, star of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' joins Cheddar News to talk about the new season, entrepreneurship, and love.
How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South
From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
Atlanta Daily World
Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers
Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!. Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.
AccessAtlanta
Let the good times roll: 7 of the best bowling alleys in metro Atlanta
In the mood for some good ol’ bowling? Whether you’re looking for a bowling alley with a traditional family-friendly feel or something more high-end, you’ll find a place that everyone will enjoy at one of these Atlanta-area spots. Put on your bowling shoes and get ready to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Béla Fleck’s first bluegrass tour in 24 years is coming to Atlanta
Béla Fleck has spent the last four decades boldly going where no banjo player has before, racking up 15 Grammys across nine different genres. But for all the variety in his storied career, Fleck’s roots - and heart - have always remained in bluegrass. This summer, Fleck has...
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in Atlanta
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
AccessAtlanta
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival announces 26 films for 2022 showcase
It’s an exciting time for film makers at Morehouse College!. The HBCU is hosting its fourth annual Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF) in September. They recently announced the 26 films that will be a part of the festival, across six different categories. The categories for the festival are Short Documentary, Short Feature, Full-Length Documentary, Full-Length Feature, Student Film category and the brand new Chromatic Black category, named after this year’s presenting sponsor, production company Chromatic Black.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
AccessAtlanta
Top 5 free things to do in metro Atlanta this week
It’s no secret that prices have skyrocketed, but that shouldn’t stop us from living our best lives and getting out and about, right? Believe it or not, you can always find things to do in Atlanta without having to spend a dime. Whether you’re into trivia nights or...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-try Black-owned vegan restaurants in Atlanta’s West End
It may be a trend for some these days but when it comes to vegan culture, it’s a lifestyle that you can enjoy in the comfort of Atlanta’s West End. In honor of August being National Black Business month, I wanted to remind you of some of the places you can support right here, in your community. So, I’ll admit, I’m not vegan but I am close – I’m a pescatarian. That counts for something, right? Well now that I’m in the know of some of the best vegan spots, I feel like my journey towards being a full-on vegan just got so much easier! Even if you’re not a vegan though, the food at these places is worth trying!
AccessAtlanta
5 must-attend concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s the top of the week so while you’re planning out all the things you have to do this week, don’t forget to make some time for yourself - and when I say for yourself, I mean you and your favorite artist. These are some of the...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
It’s officially August, which means that summer is creeping to a close. But don’t worry — there are still plenty of events to keep you busy!. From a day at a family festival in College Park to an epic Saturday night comedy show, here are five of the best things happening in Atlanta this weekend.
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns on 8/8
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return on August 8th at 8/7c. Attorney Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc join us to talk about what you can expect this season, married life, and more!
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
AccessAtlanta
Beach volleyball, Tiny Doors and more August events at Atlantic Station
Summer is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end!. Atlantic Station has a year-round calendar of family-friendly activities and events. So there’s plenty to look forward to in August, whether you want to see a movie under the stars or learn about Nigerian culture without leaving town.
Comments / 0