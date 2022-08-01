ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRIFF’s Joys & Concerns Featuring Pastor Mike Jr. “I Feel A Breakthrough”

By Get Up!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWMtt_0h0XaP5F00

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

Pastor Mike Jr . joins GRIFF, also known as “Brother Elect” for this morning’s hilarious “ Joys & Concerns ” segment. Brother Elect tells the Get Up! Church he feels a breakthrough is coming and God is moving him in the right direction.

You definitely want to hear this! Listen below!

