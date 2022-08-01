ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County

By Scott Sutton
 2 days ago
Thousands of dollars are waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County.

St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller Michelle R. Miller urged Monday for citizens and businesses to check if they are among those owed more than $77,700 in unclaimed cash.

Miller said the amounts waiting to be claimed range from 22 cents to $3,850.

"Our goal is to get these funds into the hands of the rightful owners," Miller said in a written statement. "This money has to potential to improve the lives of those owed, regardless of the amount."

The clerk said the funds owed include people who are due restitution payments, refunds on cash bonds and other various payments.

Click here to visit the St. Lucie County clerk's office website to see if you are owed unclaimed funds.

Instructions on submitting a claim are available on the website. After a request is validated, a check will be mailed to the verified address.

Completed claim forms must be postmarked on or before Aug. 31.

