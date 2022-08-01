Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Bemidji

bemidjinow.com
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Aug. 2
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traffic stop on Washington Ave. and Pine Grove St. SW. Driver arrested. Disorderly Conduct, 10:26 p.m. Suspicious noise reported on the 700 block of Cloud St....
lptv.org
Elderly Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run
On Saturday July 30th at approximately 11:00 p.m., an unknown driver struck a Bemidji woman. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive when it struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar. The victim sustained life threatening injuries. Currently, there is no known...
Black Bear Killed in Collision With Motorcycle On Minnesota Hwy
Pillager, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist survived a collision with a black bear on the Minnesota Highway Monday afternoon but the bear did not. The crash was reported shortly before 2 PM on a rural roadway north of the north-central Minnesota town of Pillager in Cass County. The Facebook page for Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says it responded to the scene after it was reported by a passerby who came upon the crash.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji man killed in motorcycle crash
A Bemidji man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding a Harley Davidson northwest on Highway 200 when he entered the ditch and rolled. Nelson was not wearing a helmet. The state patrol suspects alcohol may have been a...
bemidjinow.com
Three injured in alcohol-related ATV crash
Three were injured, two seriously, in an alcohol-related ATV crash in Cass County Saturday. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says a 20-year-old Motley man was driving a 2021 Polaris around 12:41 a.m. when he lost control and the machine rolled in the ditch and struck several trees. The driver was...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
lptv.org
Man Found Dead Inside Cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park
A man was found dead inside a rental cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park on July 26th, but Beltrami County Sheriff’s officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances. Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says in a press release that Matthew Craig Skarperud was found dead...
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 7/28-7/31
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, July 31. Caller apologized to officer for past indiscretions on 1st St. E. Property Damage, 10:29 p.m. Caller reported graffiti at the Skate Park...
lptv.org
3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
bemidjinow.com
Shevlin man facing four felony counts after stealing Bagley PD squad car
A Shevlin man is being held without bail after stealing a Bagley Police squad car over the weekend. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Shane Teigland is accused of breaking into the interim Bagley Police Chief’s squad as it was idling outside the police station. The investigation indicated he...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: August 3, 2022
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Aug. 2. BEMIDJI POLICE DEPARTMENT DWI, 11:58 p.m. Traffic…. 0. Black bear killed, man injured in motorcycle crash. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says they responded to a...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Five people injured in two-vehicle crash near Akeley
AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash, near Akeley. Authorities say, around 3 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck attempted to cross Highway 64 near 170th Street when it was t-boned by a car as it was going north on the highway. All five...
rjbroadcasting.com
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji City Council tables animal ordinance, forms committee
The Bemidji City Council heard from County Commissioner Reed Olson in their meeting Monday as a citizen with business. Olson expressed concern about families facing homelessness with the upcoming vacate date for one of the Ridgeway Apartment buildings. Olson, who is also the executive director for the Nameless Coalition for...
Charges: Minnesota woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper
A Deer River woman is facing murder and arson charges after she stabbed a man and set fire to his camper while he was in it. Crystal Marie Wilson, 42, has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson after a man was found dead, having been stabbed numerous times and left to burn inside a camper rural Deer River, Minnesota.
