Penn State adds new assistant coach Makenna Newkirk to bench ahead of 2022-23 season

www.collegian.psu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Trio of tight ends back for another season with high expectations
Over the past couple of months (and last year), James Franklin has coined his tight end room as one of the best in the nation. The Nittany Lions haven’t had any significant losses at the position to help Franklin’s case. In 2021, the blue and white had two...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer star forward Corey Hertzog signs deal with USL's Union Omaha
A former Penn State striker will reunite with his college coaches in the USL. Forward Corey Hertzog signed with Union Omaha after 11 appearances earlier this year with Hartford Athletic. The 32-year-old will play under head coach Jay Mims, who previously was an assistant coach at Penn State. Hertzog's former...
Penn State Basketball in the Final 5 for 4-Star Recruit
Penn State Basketball made the final five schools for a top-target recruit. Amani Hansberry, from Washington DC (Mount St. Joseph High School) is the 140th ranked player in the nation according to 247 Sports and the 28th ranked power forward. Hansberry is 6’8″ and 225 pounds and visited Happy Valley back on March 24th.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer earns 21st spot in United Soccer Coaches preseason poll
Penn State received good news Tuesday that it was ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The blue and white starts the season No. 21 in the country ahead of its first home match against Rhode Island on Aug. 25. Penn State’s ranking comes after the team finished atop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Recruiting Roundup | A look at Penn State women's volleyball’s newest additions
New faces are a common theme for a certain squad in Happy Valley this season. Becoming just the third head coach in program history, Katie Schumacher-Cawley is set to lead her squad to a bounce-back season after Penn State lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's matchup with Michigan now set to honor 25-year anniversary of national title win
First the Maize Out, and now add on an honoring of one of their National Championship teams when Michigan hosts Penn State. The Wolverines announced that they will commemorate the 1997 National Championship team when they play the Nittany Lions on Oct. 15. The 1997 team took down previously No....
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Network grants Penn State women's volleyball 11 televised games for upcoming season
Penn State is hitting the big screen in a major way in 2022. The blue and white will play at least 11 matches on national television this season, the Big Ten announced Monday. All of these matches will air on the Big Ten Network, beginning with the Nittany Lions meeting Stanford in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten coaches pick Penn State women's volleyball to finish fifth in preseason poll
With the 2022 season set to begin in under a month, Penn State looks to start strong under new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley. The Big Ten released its preseason poll Monday morning, ranking the blue and white as the fifth-best team in the conference. Topping the rankings are the defending national title-winning Wisconsin Badgers, who return an extremely similar roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2 players to Bednarik Award watch list ahead of 2022 campaign
Penn State’s secondary is expected to be a major strength for the team in 2022. Two of its defensive backs, Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr., were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, on Monday, which annually recognizes the top defensive player in college football. Brown,...
patriotleague.org
Laura Tyler-Cook Named Head Women’s Golf Coach at Bucknell
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell's next head women's golf coach. An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women's golf coach at Susquehanna University from...
Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
littleleague.org
Top Little Leaguers® Set to Square off at Volunteer Stadium for the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship
After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site work taking shape
CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
Local Little Leaguer to participate in Home Run Derby
South Williamsport, Pa. – After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, including one outstanding hitter from Montoursville, Elijah Eck. The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN...
wesb.com
Hollidaysburg Tops Greencastle (Twice) For PA Little League Title
Hollidaysburg upset Greencastle not once, but twice yesterday in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championships at Pitt-Bradford. Greencastle entered yesterday’s finals with a 3-0 record in the double-elimination style tournament. Hollidaysburg, meanwhile, was 4-1, after avenging its loss to Keystone that sent their path to the title through the loser’s bracket. Therefore, Hollidaysburg needed to beat Greencastle twice to earn the PA state championship.
Digital Collegian
Places to study in and around State College
As fall semester quickly approaches, new students will come to Penn State to meet new people, have fun, join clubs and, undoubtedly, study. Here are some study places on and around campus for newcomers or veteran Penn Staters looking to spice up their study habits. Eastview Terrace. While known for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of August 1
Though the upcoming fall semester is just around the corner, Penn State and State College continue to remind us that it is still summer — with various festivals and celebrations taking place this week. Tuesday, Aug. 2. 9 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will offer free craft...
State College Crumbl Cookies set to open in September
State College, Pa. — State College will be the next area in northcentral Pennsylvania to experience the sweetness of cookies at Crumbl Cookies. The franchise plans to open a location at 19 Colonnade Way (formerly location of Joseph A. Bank) in September. This is the second location owned by Adam Coughran of the Williamsport area. Coughran opened a Crumbl Cookies in January on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township, which...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Timing of State College Atherton Street construction project is inevitable but not ideal
Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.
7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
Comments / 0