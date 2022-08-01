Journalism Institute: 8 years later, I’m back at high school camp as a mentor

City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in town If ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO