Salem, OR

Journalism Institute: 8 years later, I’m back at high school camp as a mentor

By Em Chan, Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
Student voices: Grasping techniques of journalism

When I got to the Oregon State University campus, I was afraid of being the least experienced writer and possibly being judged by my peers. Something I’ve enjoyed about the camp so far is that it feels like a safe space to develop writing skills and get constructive feedback from mentors.
CORVALLIS, OR
Student voices: Getting out of my comfort zone

Today has been my favorite day at camp so far. This is the day we started interviewing for the final story we’ll be working on with our editors and reporting partners. First, we interviewed Willie Levenson, the founder and Ringleader of the Human Access project, a project dedicated to creating a positive image of swimming in the Willamette River. He was really fun to talk to, and he had many interesting thoughts about the people of Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River.
PORTLAND, OR
Student voices: Adapting to new situations at journalism camp

I have always been the type to work better alone. But right away at camp we were put into pairs to work on a profile piece as our first deadline article. I had never met my partner, Zoe Toperosky, but by the end of the first day here we were interviewing each other about our lives, what we love, our hobbies, what we hate and everything in between.
ALBANY, OR
Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice

Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
CORVALLIS, OR
Salem, OR
Salem, OR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
SEASIDE, OR
WWEEK

Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre

Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
