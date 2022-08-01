Journalism Institute: 8 years later, I’m back at high school camp as a mentor

www.oregonlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Student voices: Grasping techniques of journalism
When I got to the Oregon State University campus, I was afraid of being the least experienced writer and possibly being judged by my peers. Something I’ve enjoyed about the camp so far is that it feels like a safe space to develop writing skills and get constructive feedback from mentors.
Student voices: Getting out of my comfort zone
Today has been my favorite day at camp so far. This is the day we started interviewing for the final story we’ll be working on with our editors and reporting partners. First, we interviewed Willie Levenson, the founder and Ringleader of the Human Access project, a project dedicated to creating a positive image of swimming in the Willamette River. He was really fun to talk to, and he had many interesting thoughts about the people of Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River.
Student voices: Adapting to new situations at journalism camp
I have always been the type to work better alone. But right away at camp we were put into pairs to work on a profile piece as our first deadline article. I had never met my partner, Zoe Toperosky, but by the end of the first day here we were interviewing each other about our lives, what we love, our hobbies, what we hate and everything in between.
Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice
Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student voices: Growing alongside people who share my interests
Walking into the newsroom at Oregon State University feels surreal. Getting the opportunity to write stories for more than just the people at my school is an amazing experience, and very much a learning one too. Within four days I have learned several skills and tips that before would have...
Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?
City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in town If ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the...
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Justice served? Mariah Pelker’s killer released after 25 years
In October 2021, Ellen Pelker went to a parole hearing to plead for the board to keep Anderson locked up. He was close to completing 25 years in prison on his 25-to-life sentence. While she was there she received troubling and confusing news -- Gov. Brown put his name on the list for early release that she wanted the parole board to consider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Oregon State hitting the weights: Beavers who gained/lost the most heading into start of 2022 camp
Oregon State football kicks off its 2022 preseason camp Wednesday morning. Which players will look most different?. Here are OSU players that gained or lost at least 10 pounds since last season, according to the school’s 2022 roster:. (If reading on mobile, click the three dots in the upper...
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
goeasternoregon.com
Highest paying jobs in Portland, Oregon that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen finishes seventh in women’s 100 at World Athletics U20 Championships
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen made it all the way to the finals of the women’s 100-meter dash in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Wednesday evening. The incoming junior finished seventh in the finals of the event, completing the race in 11.33 seconds. She finished...
Lawsuit challenging ballot language for Portland charter reform measure dismissed on technicality
A Multnomah County judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed last month by a Black business leader that challenged the ballot language for a proposed measure to change Portland’s form of government and the way voters elect members of the City Council. The leader who brought the suit, James...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
Orange hair tips and skips: Oregon State football kicks off 2022 preseason camp with high energy, veteran attitude
CORVALLIS — Just past 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oregon State players began emerging from Valley Football Center, headed for the first day of preseason training camp. An elderly man named Ika, who guards the security gate at Prothro Field, greeted each player with encouraging words and hand slaps as they entered practice.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0