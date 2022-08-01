Des Moines police investigating homicide after man shot to death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022.

Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim, an adult male. According to the Des Moines Police Department, he died from injuries received in a shooting.

Police said a potential crime scene was located in the 1300 block of 12th Street. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and examining evidence.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by police but more information is expected to be released Monday morning.

