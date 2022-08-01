‘New chapter for traffic safety’: NYC officials celebrate start of 24/7 speed cameras

www.silive.com
Major delays on Staten Island Ferry: Riders urged to seek alternate modes of transit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staffing shortages continue to wreak havoc on the Staten Island Ferry, with the city being forced to severely limit service on Wednesday to the point of encouraging alternate forms of transportation. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced hourly...
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
Deadline nears for 9/11 first responders to notify state of cleanup participation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline next month for 9/11 responders to notify the state about their work following the terrorist attack is quickly approaching, and advocates want possibly-affected workers to know about the opportunity. Those eligible under the New York World Trade Center Presumption Law are people who...
Top NYC elected official pits S.I. against other boroughs in City Council redistricting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A win for Staten Island means losses for other parts of the city, or at least one top city official thinks so. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) issued a nearly 400-word statement Wednesday calling out the New York City Districting Commission for its initial map proposal that kept all three of the Island’s City Council districts entirely on Staten Island.
Rat sightings intensify across NYC, calls growing louder to reduce outdoor dining: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a year that has seen the most reported rat sightings in at least a decade across New York City, calls to scale back the city’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program are intensifying. According to city data, there have been more than 16,000 rat sightings...
As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
‘Cleaning up our borough is one of our top priorities,’ says BP Fossella of funding to improve local BIDs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of his ongoing efforts to improve Staten Island’s cleanliness, Borough President Vito Fossella has allocated $70,000 in discretionary funds to Staten Island business improvement districts. Fossella announced the allocation along with New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch outside Jody’s...
S.I. City Council redistricting hearing scheduled for Aug. 18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have another opportunity to weigh in on the City Council redistricting process, but will need to make another commute to St. George if they hope to do so, the New York City Districting Commission announced Tuesday. For the second time, the commission...
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
This past July in NYC was hot. Where does it stand historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A sweltering heat wave that brought dangerously-high temperatures to New York City helped make this past July one of the hottest in more than 150 years of record-keeping. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate site said the month’s average temperature was 79.5 degrees —...
NYC could cover school budget cuts with leftover stimulus money, comptroller says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new report from the New York City comptroller’s office found that the Department of Education (DOE) will have more than $500 million in leftover stimulus money that could cover school budget cuts. Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that his office updated its estimate...
Con Ed warns NYC heat wave could cause outages, has crews ready
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Con Edison said its crews are mobilized ahead of a spate of high-heat days that could bring triple-digit temperatures to New York City. The high levels of heat and humidity are likely to drive up pressure on the city’s grid, potentially leading to outages during a dangerous span, the company said in an advisory Wednesday.
NYC public schools can use $150M in previously allocated funding to hire, retain educators
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools will be able to use $150 million in previously allocated funding that can be used to hire and retain teachers and staff, as well as for other school-based needs. Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced the...
New York State begins seeking next round of offshore wind projects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state’s latest round of solicitation for offshore wind projects, seeking to procure at least 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy capable of powering 1.5 million homes. The solicitation, New York’s third since 2018, works toward the state’s goals of developing...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Proposed legislation would require Asian American history be taught in N.Y. public schools, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new bill is calling for the mandatory instruction of Asian American history in New York public schools, according to a recent report. New York State Sen. John Liu sponsored the legislation and told Gothamist that mandated education would help combat anti-Asian violence, especially as hate incidents have increased during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The media outlet reported that New York City experienced more anti-Asian hate crimes than any other city in the country, according to the Asian American Federation.
Staten Island officials call on U.S. attorneys to help address auto theft crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) are requesting federal attorneys team up to tackle the surge in transnational grand theft auto crimes in New York City. McMahon and Malliotakis penned a letter to the U.S. Attorneys and the Eastern...
Air-quality advisory issued for NYC Thursday, as temps approach triple digits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the city already under a heat advisory for the rest of the week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air-quality health advisory for the five boroughs. The new advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m....
2nd Staten Island cop is accused of using fake license plate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A second NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island has been charged with having a fake license plate on his car. Sgt. Adrian Dejesus, 37, was off duty when he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in the confines of the South Shore’s 123rd Precinct, where he has worked since May 2020, according public records.
