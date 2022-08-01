‘New chapter for traffic safety’: NYC officials celebrate start of 24/7 speed cameras

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new bill is calling for the mandatory instruction of Asian American history in New York public schools, according to a recent report. New York State Sen. John Liu sponsored the legislation and told Gothamist that mandated education would help combat anti-Asian violence, especially as hate incidents have increased during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The media outlet reported that New York City experienced more anti-Asian hate crimes than any other city in the country, according to the Asian American Federation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO