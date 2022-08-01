Romeo Power (RMO) Stock Soars on Nikola Deal

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO