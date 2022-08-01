Romeo Power (RMO) Stock Soars on Nikola Deal

investorplace.com
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
InvestorPlace
Does Lucid’s Miss Mean Rivian (RIVN) Stock Is Doomed?
However, Rivian appears to be in a much better position than Lucid. Shares of RIVN stock are down more than 60% year-to-date (YTD). Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock closed lower by nearly 10% today after the electric vehicle (EV) company reported lackluster second-quarter earnings. Now, some Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock investors are concerned their company may experience the same fate.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Stock Up Today?
Electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) – which specializes in light-duty vehicles aimed at the commercial fleet market — reported its first quarterly profit, according to Reuters. Further, management provided a business update, including production expectations. Though RIDE stock jumped over 20% in the morning hours, the gains faded to about 8% up in the afternoon session, possibly reflecting significant industry-specific challenges.
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
InvestorPlace
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
InvestorPlace
Is Red-Hot AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Really a Meme?
What is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)? That question has been on many investors’ minds recently. The company describes itself as “Asia’s One-Stop Comprehensive Digital Solutions Platform.” Since the little-known Chinese stock shot to truly unexpected heights this week, the financial world has been marveling. After making its trading debut on July 15, HKD stock didn’t turn many heads. But later in the month, it started surging and didn’t slow down until today.
InvestorPlace
The 7 Worst Stocks to Buy in a Recession
ADT (ADT): No one cares about protecting your home when you can’t pay for food. Life Time Group Holdings (LTH): Gym memberships go by the wayside in a recession. Cedar Fair (FUN): Somewhat recession-proof, amusement parks have seen attendance drop in tough times. Group 1 Automotive (GPI): Big-ticket items...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Heating Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock closed higher by over 9% following an initiation of coverage from Northland Capital Markets. In addition, Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to support an economic bill that includes climate spending initiatives, sending clean energy stocks higher. JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse explained:. Details of the bill are not...
InvestorPlace
Will Earnings Help AMC Stock Squeeze Higher?
AMC (NYSE:AMC) is in full focus, as the company will report second-quarter earnings after the market close today. Zacks reports that a “sharp increase” in global attendance and ticket pricing should help buoy the movie theater company’s revenue. In addition, AMC previously stated that its selection of films this year would be significantly stronger than 2021.
InvestorPlace
7 Electric Vehicle Stocks Trading at a Discount Right Now
As EVs become more and more relevant to our transportation future, here are the top electric vehicle stocks trading at a discount. Tesla (TSLA): It recently reported earnings that were far better than what analysts feared. Nio (NIO): In June, the company delivered 12,691 vehicles, up 60.3% year over year.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
We're listing out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!. Leading this morning's gainers is Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) stock with heavy trading. It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news for Wednesday!. Moving stocks this morning is heavy...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Helius Medical (HSDT) Stock Today?
Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the medical device holding company. Instead, the price of HSDT stock is rising as heavy trading takes place today. This has more than 28 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
InvestorPlace
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
InvestorPlace
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Opendoor Reports Earnings
The company is currently facing a $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Shares of OPEN stock are down more than 65% year-to-date (YTD). All eyes are on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock as the company gets ready to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Unfortunately, shares have fallen 8% in the past month due to a hefty $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
InvestorPlace
Why Is Eargo (EAR) Stock Up 130% Today?
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is doubling in mid-morning trading. This follows the recent trend of little-known stocks jumping by huge amounts, based on speculation, in short periods of time. Other names that have undergone similar moves in recent days include AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE:MAIA). Eargo,...
InvestorPlace
COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase
The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
InvestorPlace
WMT Stock Alert: What to Know as Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Staff
The retailer's problems seem to be continuing to grow after slashing its profit outlook for the rest of the year. Walmart joins an expanding list of major retail and tech companies that are slowing hiring and laying off employees due to declining sales. Just a week after cutting its quarterly...
