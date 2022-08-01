Inkas Launches Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.

