Inkas Launches Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition

gmauthority.com
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Releases Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Build Pictures
GM recently pulled the sheets on the new Cadillac Celestiq show car, giving us an eyeful of the Cadillac brand’s upcoming all-electric flagship sedan. Now, the GM Design team is lifting the veil on the design and build process behind the new Cadillac Celstiq show car with the following photos.
fordauthority.com
Complete Ford 7.3L V8 Crate Engine Powertrain Package Now Available
As Ford Authority reported back in June of 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form at that time, giving hot rodders another solid option in that regard. That particular offering consists of a full engine assembly including the intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan and cooler, ignition coils and wires, flex plate, and factory lift brackets, though additional parts were previously sold separately. Now, however, the complete Ford 7.3L crate engine powertrain package is available directly through The Blue Oval.
Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin
Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
gmauthority.com
How To Use The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq’s Variable Regen On Demand Feature: Video
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq comes standard with a Variable Regen on Demand feature. This system will help Cadillac Lyriq owners extend the usable range of the vehicle, if used properly, so let’s find out how to get the most out of it. Variable Regen on Demand allows 2023 Cadillac...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Radiant Package Available To Order Again
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases 2022 Chevy Malibu Emission Recall For Turbocharged 1.5L Engine
GM has started a voluntary production emission recall for certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Malibu mid-size sedan over an issue related to the engine control module and factory high-pressure fuel pump. The problem: this voluntary emissions recall applies to certain 2022 Chevy Malibu models with the turbocharged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
gmauthority.com
Small Cadillac Electric Crossover Spied On The Road
GM Authority reported in March that GM was developing a new small electric Cadillac crossover model that would undercut the Cadillac Lyriq in the automaker’s burgeoning EV product protfolio. Now our spies have captured the first photos of this future small Cadillac EV undergoing testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future XT4-sized offering.
gmauthority.com
Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC602 Supercharger Package
The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 already include a wealth of updates and changes over the pre-refresh Limited models and 2021 model year, but for those customers eager to bless their pickup with some serious under-hood performance, Callaway Cars is now offering its new SC602 Supercharger package.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM Authority learned in early January that heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) would be under a temporary constraint on certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models. Now, GM has begun to retrofit vehicles affected by this change with heated/ventilated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
gmauthority.com
A Cadillac Blackwing Sedan With The Carbon Fiber Packages Doesn’t Cost More To Insure
The two Cadillac Blackwing sedans, including the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, offer impressive track capability and performance right out of the box, with optional upgrades like the Carbon Fiber packages upping the ante with tasty composite components front to back. Notably, adding one or both Carbon Fiber packages to either of the Cadillac Blackwing sedans doesn’t actually increase the cost of insurance for the vehicle.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Open Road Sales Event Extended Through August
GM has extended the Chevy Open Road sales event through to the end of August, allowing customers to take advantage of discounts and financing deals on a wide variety of Bowtie-badged products for one more month. Just as in July, the main draw with the Chevy Open Road sales event...
gmauthority.com
No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV
GM axed the beloved Holden brand from its portfolio back in early 2020 – a decision that left many diehard fans of the Australian company disappointed. However, despite traditional Holden enthusiasts’ feelings about this decision, the automaker says backlash among the general car-buying populace in the country has been minimal.
Bentley Is Officially Done With The Bespoke Bacalar
Bentley's Bacalar is a stunning machine and a fitting spearhead to promote the British brand's return to the noble art of coachbuilding. Bentley's oldest rival, Rolls-Royce, also recently restarted its coachbuilding department, but the Crewe-based manufacturer has the distinction of being the oldest in the business. Bentley Mulliner dates back to 1923, which means its centenary anniversary is due next year. According to Bentley, the Mulliner team will soon turn its focus on its next project, which will be revealed soon.
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Among Best CPO Three-Row Crossovers Under $30K, Says KBB
The 2019 GMC Acadia has been identified as one of the best certified pre-owned three-row crossovers available for less than $30,000 by the automotive editors behind Kelley Blue Book. KBB recently published a list of the ten best certified pre-owned three-row crossovers available for less than $30,000 on its site....
gmauthority.com
Most 2022 Corvette Buyers Chose The FE4 Magnetic Ride Z51 Suspension
Production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray concluded in May, with GM shifting to production of the mildly updated 2023 model year late that month. Now, the automaker has released a full sales breakdown for the 2022 Corvette, clearly outlining which exterior and interior colors and available options were the most popular for the outgoing model year.
gmauthority.com
Jay Leno Reviews The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition: Video
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an important vehicle, ushering in a brand-new all-electric era for the luxury marque. The question is – does the new EV crossover have what it takes to satisfy the internal-combustion faithful? Now, we’re watching as world-famous ICE-devotee Jay Leno gives his review of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition.
Comments / 0