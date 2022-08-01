ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Nightmares, security concerns: Experts in Alex Jones’ defamation trial say Sandy Hook parents are terrified

By Avery Travis
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6SrZ_0h0XYq9800

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A forensic psychiatrist testified two parents of a Sandy Hook victim live in “terror for their own physical safety” — not because of the trauma of the loss of their child, in his opinion, but because of threats from followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Dr. Roy Lubit testified before the jury about the mental, emotional and even physical effects suffered by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse was killed by a gunman the 2012 shooting. The parents are now suing Austin-based talk show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his claims that the shooting was fake, and the parents could be paid “crisis actors.”

The trial continued into its second week, despite the media company behind his site, Infowars, filing for bankruptcy late last week.

On Friday evening, Jones’ attorney Andino Reynal alerted the court to the filing by Free Speech Systems, LLC, the parent company for Jones’ media operations, but said it would not halt the ongoing trial.

MORE: Alex Jones’ media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

The trial was postponed earlier this year, after Infowars and two of Jones’ other companies, Prison Planet TV and IW Health, also filed for bankruptcy . These cases were dismissed from bankruptcy court, in order for this trial to proceed.

Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150 million in damages to compensate for defamation and mental anguish, attorneys explained. They have also asked the jury to consider additional punitive damages.

Mark Bankston, one of the family’s attorneys, said his clients had to deal with harassment, threats and confrontation from people who believed the shooting had been a hoax.

“Jesse’s legacy had now become tied with this,” he told the jury during his opening statements.

Dr. Lubit testified Lewis used to host dinner parties for friends, but no longer feels comfortable to do so. He said she fears for her safety, which is why she has a “sophisticated” security system and sleeps with a weapon within reach. He described how she refuses to turn on the air-conditioning unit, because she worries the noise will prevent her from hearing “something she may need to hear.”

As for Heslin, Lubit testified he believes his emotions have been “drained out.”

“Neil told me that he has nightmares about [Alex] Jones,” Lubit told the jury.

PREVIOUS: Tempers flare between attorneys for Sandy Hook victim’s family, Alex Jones

He described incidents where Heslin said he was confronted, harassed, shoved and even had a bullet shot at his home. He believes these incidents “pushed them back, shoved them back into some of the earlier pain.”

He also told the jury the parents hired a “strong security detail” for the duration of the trial, because they are afraid of Jones’ followers.

“It’s on their mind all the time. What’s on their mind is not the death of their child, but the threats, the attacks,” he said.

When Jones’ defense team began their cross-examination, Reynal asked Lubit about his 2018 campaign for Congress as a Democratic candidate in Connecticut and about his thoughts on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“The fact is: you don’t like Alex Jones, right?” Reynal said.

Lubit replied, “I don’t like what he does.”

‘Did no vetting’: Infowars host Owen Shroyer takes stand in Alex Jones’ defamation trial

Reynal also asked Lubit how much of the parents’ anguish he believes comes from the ongoing lawsuit. Lubit told the jury he knows litigation is stressful, but he believes the parents were dealing with serious issues prior to the lawsuit being filed.

Lubit told the jury he did not directly treat Heslin and Lewis, but he consulted a psychotherapist who did, named Michael Crouch.

Crouch also took the stand , testifying to his knowledge, the parents were healing until 2017. According to previous testimony during the trial, that is when Heslin spoke out about losing his son Jesse in an interview with Megyn Kelly and when the family began facing more targeted attacks.

BACKGROUND: Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

Jones has also already been found liable for defamation in this case, as well as in another case scheduled for trial in the Connecticut courts. Jury selection is scheduled to begin this week, according to the attorney representing the plaintiffs in that case.

Attorney Christopher Mattei said in a statement , “Mr. Jones has once again fled like a coward to bankruptcy court in a transparent attempt to delay facing the families that he has spent years hurting. These families have an endless well of patience and remain determined to hold Mr. Jones accountable in a Connecticut court.”

Jones, who continued to broadcast live throughout last week on Infowars, and his attorneys have insisted this trial is an infringement on his right to free speech.

Jones is expected to take the stand as a witness on Tuesday, following testimony by both Heslin and Lewis.

Attorneys told the court Jones will be the last witness to take the stand, before the jury begins deliberating the first portion of their charge: how much Jones owes the parents in compensatory damages. More witness testimony is expected later in the week, before the jury considers the amount of punitive damages owed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alex Jones testifies in own defense at Sandy Hook defamation trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand in his own defense for the first time at in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, telling the parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the 20 children killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that he never meant to harm them by falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax — and insisted he was only interested in the truth.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
MyArkLaMiss

Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones’ defamation trial. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, have […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crouch
Person
Alex Jones
KXAN

Adoption or abortion? Families, experts say it’s not that simple

Adoption is offered as a route for expectant mothers who aren’t in a place to raise a child, letting them know they have an option other than abortion. But the reversal of Roe v. Wade ignited conversations about adoption being a solution for someone who doesn’t have access to abortion services.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Texas man accused of killing grandmother after argument

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother following a 'verbal disturbance.'. Police said on July 22 around 9:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, the victim's daughter called to report her mother, Yong Dennerly, and her son, Kenneth Owens Jr., were arguing. The victim's daughter called police again around 9:50 p.m. saying she believed Owens 'may have done something' to Dennerly.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Jones#Bankruptcies#Defamation#Free Speech Systems#Llc#Prison Planet Tv#Iw Health
San Angelo LIVE!

56 Years Ago, a Gunman Rained Terror Down from the UT Tower

AUSTIN, TX — Today, August 1, marks the 56th anniversary of the tragic shooting on the campus of The University of Texas in 1966. The gunman, Charles Whitman, was a student at UT who became disillusioned with life on earth. Before climbing the 27 floors up the 307-foot tower to the tower’s observation deck with an arsenal of guns, including an M-1 Carbine, a Remington 700 6-mm bolt-action hunting rifle, a .35-caliber pump rifle, a 9-mm Luger pistol, a Galesi-Brescia .25-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson M19 .357 Magnum revolver, the shotgun, of which he had sawn off the barrel and buttstock, as well as more than 700 rounds of ammunition.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ

Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Classic Rock 96.1

VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy