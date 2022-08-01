www.mahoningmatters.com
Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races
Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state's office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
US Rep Jackie Walorski and two staffers killed in crash, Indiana cops say
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, a U.S. representative from Indiana, was one of several people killed in a crash, authorities said. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a statement sent to McClatchy News. “A northbound passenger car traveled...
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had initially filed the lawsuit in...
More Ohioans are now eligible for help with utility bills
More Ohioans are now eligible for help to pay electric and natural gas bills as inflation continues to push prices of goods and services upward. Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order that increased the income threshold for those receiving assistance from the Percentage of Income Payment Plan from 150% of the federal poverty level to 175%.
Mahoning Valley schools awarded state grants for security upgrades
Schools throughout the Mahoning Valley will receive state funds to help pay for security upgrades that improve the safety of students and staff. Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced that 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly $47 million as part of the second round of funding through the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, a news release states. Grants, up to $50,000, will be used to cover the costs of security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting, the release states.
Lakeview Elementary teacher selected as Ohio Teacher of the Year finalist
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade language arts teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland, is a finalist for Ohio Teacher of the Year for 2023. Ten teachers were recognized as State Board District Teachers of the Year, and four of the 10 honorees were chosen as finalists for the Ohio Teacher of the Year honor, a news release states.
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
