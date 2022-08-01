Bemidji man killed in motorcycle crash

bemidjinow.com
Three injured in alcohol-related ATV crash
Three were injured, two seriously, in an alcohol-related ATV crash in Cass County Saturday. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says a 20-year-old Motley man was driving a 2021 Polaris around 12:41 a.m. when he lost control and the machine rolled in the ditch and struck several trees. The driver was...
Male found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park cabin identified
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office announced the name of man reportedly found dead at a cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park last week. No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were evident with autopsy results still pending for Matthew Skarperud. Deputies were called to a medical at the...
Two injured in crash near Nevis
An 18-year-old Champlin man was cited for failing to yield and causing a crash near Nevis last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Brodey Welter was westbound on County Road 82 in a 2022 BMW. He stopped at the stop sign and then pulled in front of...
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Bemidji
A pedestrian was struck on Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji Saturday night. The state patrol says an unknown vehicle struck the 64-year-old woman around 11 p.m. and apparently left the scene. Juanita Tesar of Bemidji was transported to Essentia Duluth for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Bemidji Police, Bemidji Fire and...
Daily Archives: August 3, 2022
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Aug. 2. BEMIDJI POLICE DEPARTMENT DWI, 11:58 p.m. Traffic…. 0. Black bear killed, man injured in motorcycle crash. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says they responded to a...
Shevlin man facing four felony counts after stealing Bagley PD squad car
A Shevlin man is being held without bail after stealing a Bagley Police squad car over the weekend. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Shane Teigland is accused of breaking into the interim Bagley Police Chief’s squad as it was idling outside the police station. The investigation indicated he...
Traffic switch tomorrow for Highway 2 in Fosston-Erskine project
Drivers on Highway 2 from Erskine to Fosston can expect a traffic switch starting tomorrow. According to a release from MnDOT, traffic will switch to the eastbound lanes on the west side of Fosston and return to head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes near Airport Road. Drivers needing access to...
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 7/28-7/31
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, July 31. Caller apologized to officer for past indiscretions on 1st St. E. Property Damage, 10:29 p.m. Caller reported graffiti at the Skate Park...
Bemidji City Council tables animal ordinance, forms committee
The Bemidji City Council heard from County Commissioner Reed Olson in their meeting Monday as a citizen with business. Olson expressed concern about families facing homelessness with the upcoming vacate date for one of the Ridgeway Apartment buildings. Olson, who is also the executive director for the Nameless Coalition for...
Bemidji School Board reviews updates to drug policy, school calendar in special meeting
The Bemidji School Board held a special meeting to hold first readings of two drug policy updates. Superintendent Jeremy Olson explained that the revisions were to reflect the latest in state and federal law, including Minnesota’s new recreational edible, low-dose THC authorization. The second reading on two policies, one...
