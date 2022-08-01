Officials: 2 people found dead in burned car as a California wildfire reaches over 55,000 acres

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. — Two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle as a result of the McKinney Fire burning over 55,000 acres in California, officials say.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter said that fire personnel found two people dead inside a car in the driveway of a home in the path of the McKinney Fire. According to the Associated Press per SCSO, the bodies were found in a remote community near the Klamath River.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two people were found around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the path of California’s largest fire of the year.

SCSO said that the identities of the people will not be released until they are positively identified and next-of-kin notifications are made.

SCSO told the WSJ that specialized personnel with dogs were sent out to the area early Monday morning to search for other possible victims, stating that the area has cooled down enough for their safety.

According to CNN, the McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest by the California and Oregon border.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire confirmed the fire had reached 55,493 acres and there is no containment. The AP said the fire as of Sunday is more than 82 square miles.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend for Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. This means that federal air and state resources are being made available to assist. Over 2,000 residents have been evacuated and over 200 more are preparing to evacuate.

SCSO said in a news release Monday that two people have been arrested within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. One person has been charged with possession of burglary tools and the other person has been charged with burglary within an evacuation zone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to KRON.

SCSO said if you are looking for additional fire information, call 530-289-8920 or call 211.

