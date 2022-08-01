Dartmouth Health CEO discusses leadership and more

www.nhbr.com
WMUR.com
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
NHPR
Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end
Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
Lawsuit accuses Dairy Farmers of America of creating ‘monopsony’ in the Northeast
Dairy Farmers of America is tasked with ensuring its members get the highest possible price for their milk. But at the same time, its milk processing operations benefit from lower milk prices, the lawsuit argues. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawsuit accuses Dairy Farmers of America of creating ‘monopsony’ in the Northeast.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
These Are 10 of the Best Ropes Courses in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
August has arrived, and believe it or not, we're on the latter half of summer. So, now is the time more than ever to make plans to get outside and spend time in and around nature before things start to get chilly again. One fun idea for a summer day...
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest teachers union endorses Democrat Sherman for governor
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's largest teachers union is throwing its support behind the Democratic challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu. The endorsement from the NEA-New Hampshire comes as no surprise, but if Democratic challenger Tom Sherman wins, he could spend his entire two-year term working with a commissioner of education who has become a political lightning rod for Democrats.
NHPR
Higher electricity rates are looming for many N.H. customers
Electricity rates for many New Hampshire residents are set to spike this month, with three of New Hampshire’s four utility companies previously announcing major increases set to kick in in August. Eversource and Liberty each set their energy supply rates at more than 22 cents per kilowatt hour –...
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
mynbc5.com
Republican candidates in three Vermont races talk economy before Primary Election
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House race, and the state's lieutenant governor's race took advantage of one of their final opportunities to get in front of voters on Monday night before next week's primary election. The Vermont GOP hosted a...
pioneerinstitute.org
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
WMUR.com
New report shows high demand, prices with exceedingly low inventory in New Hampshire rental market
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters are making unprecedented sacrifices just to keep a roof over their heads. The New Hampshire Housing report on the state of New Hampshire’s rental market shows the median rent shot up to 1,584 a month for a two-bedroom apartment -- if you can find a place.
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
WMUR.com
Patients testing positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals remains steady over weekend
Patients testing positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals remained fairly steady over the weekend, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. The state hospital association reported 83 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals on Monday, up from 76 Sunday. There were 83 patients who tested positive Saturday, as well.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
VTDigger
Show us the proof
Jay Diaz, the general counsel of the Vermont ACLU, presented a VTDigger commentary about the upcoming elections for Vermont state’s attorneys. The general counsel wrote “For decades, Vermont’s public officials — including elected state’s attorneys — have paved the way for a system of mass incarceration fueled by over-policing, racism and fearmongering.” There was nothing further in the commentary to support or substantiate this statement.
