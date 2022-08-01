Knox County students with disabilities participate in summer employment

www.knoxpages.com
Related
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
Knox Pages
Centerburg joint fire district scores $75k grant for new exhaust removal system
CENTERBURG — Centerburg's Central Joint Ohio Fire District received a $75,000 federal grant for a new exhaust removal system at the fire station. The federal grant is an 80/20 split, meaning the fire district will pay 20% of the grant costs, while the feds will cover the rest. Local...
richlandsource.com
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Zanesville included in Ohio Department of Health's program to improve health and lives of its residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health has announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. The Zanesville...
Knox Pages
New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. is MVNU graduate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
Knox Pages
Centerburg's COJFD wins grain safety training, equipment from Nationwide Insurance
CENTERBURG – “It’s priceless.”. That was the reaction from Kayla Jones, a Knox County organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, when Centerburg’s fire department was awarded grain safety equipment and training from Nationwide Insurance. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
Knox Pages
Here's how Knox County voted in Tuesday's Special Election
MOUNT VERNON -- In a rare August primary election – with no candidates running for local offices – nearly 12% of registered voters in Knox County cast a ballot Tuesday, representing a higher turnout than six of the county's seven neighbors. Knox County saw a 11.61% voter turnout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio
This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
richlandsource.com
Will globe lights be returned in the front of the Richland County Courthouse?
MANSFIELD -- Globe lights may be returning outside the front of the Richland County Courthouse. County commissioners discussed the project Tuesday with maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, an effort that would improve outside lighting and also help restore the look of a building constructed six decades ago. Local News. Locally Powered.
Morning Journal
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
Knox Pages
Gambier council weighs reinstating indoor mask mandate
GAMBIER — Reinstating the village's indoor mask mandate was discussed at Monday night's Gambier council meeting -- though there's skepticism among some council members. The ordinance was introduced at Monday's August meeting which brought a lengthy discussion among council members. The topic arrives amid the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below. Athens County Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17 Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
Knox Pages
MVNU hires Spraker as Vice President for Student Life
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Henry W. Spaulding II, Ph.D., is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Spraker, Ed.D., as the Vice President for Student Life. “Dr. Spraker has a heart for students,” said Spaulding. “He will love our students and mentor Student Life staff...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
Knox Pages
New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past
FREDERICKTOWN – This isn’t Gary Chapman’s first time at Fredericktown Local Schools. Through 2005-2009, he was the principal of Fredericktown High School. That was before the new district wide building was constructed. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
spectrumnews1.com
Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Comments / 0