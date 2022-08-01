Chris Gass Named Executive Chef at Hathorne

The immensely popular Live on the Green music fest, helmed by indie radio station Lightning 100, is among the last of Nashville’s big public events to return in the wake of COVID lockdown. But it will be back in Public Square Park in front of the Metro Public Courthouse this year, with a massive lineup of rock, Americana, R&B, electronically enhanced pop and more spread across the full extent of the Labor Day weekend.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO