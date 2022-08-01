Chris Gass Named Executive Chef at Hathorne

www.nashvillescene.com
Code Snitching Redux: A Follow-Up on Our Metro Codes Story
Last week, the Scene published my cover story about Nashville’s property standard codes enforcement, and how the anonymous complaint-driven system is weaponized against low-income residents. The story touched a nerve. Readers in Nashville and elsewhere responded with their own stories about nightmarish battles with codes and zoning enforcement. Current...
Nashville Children's Theater Celebrates LGBTQ Young People
With its fantastical elements and big battle scenes, Qui Nguyen’s hit play She Kills Monsters offers plenty of fast-paced — and wildly imaginative — fun. But as Nashville Children’s Theatre’s Emerging Artists Company has found, this heartfelt tale also opens the door to important conversations.
Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Yola, Many More to Play Live on the Green
The immensely popular Live on the Green music fest, helmed by indie radio station Lightning 100, is among the last of Nashville’s big public events to return in the wake of COVID lockdown. But it will be back in Public Square Park in front of the Metro Public Courthouse this year, with a massive lineup of rock, Americana, R&B, electronically enhanced pop and more spread across the full extent of the Labor Day weekend.
Anti-Abortion Group Met With Counterprotesters in Downtown Nashville
On Saturday, fundamentalist Christian organization Operation Save America held a rally at the Tennessee State Capitol in downtown Nashville, claiming that the Supreme Court didn't go far enough with this summer's reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling. OSA members were met with counterprotesters — anti-fascists and members of pro-choice group Jezebel Rebellion. OSA held a convention in nearby Smyrna last week.
Examining Tennessee’s Landscape of Charter Schools
The Tennessee Nature Academy’s supporters gathered for a party following the July 25 meeting of the Metro Nashville Public Schools board. Sure, their charter application had been rejected by a board vote of 5-4, but this was just the beginning of the process. Thanks to the creation of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, a nine-member body created and appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to hear charter school appeals, the state can override local decision makers.
Carafem Files Restraining Order Against Anti-Abortion Activists
While in town for a weeklong event, anti-abortion activists took advantage of their time in Nashville to terrorize organizations that, at least at one point, offered abortion services. By the time the group, Operation Save America, held its rally at the Tennessee State Capitol on Saturday, it had seen four arrests and a restraining order.
No Offer From State Lawmakers for 2024 RNC
Senior state lawmakers have not offered Nashville anything in exchange for endorsing the 2024 Republican National Convention. New legislation on Tuesday's Metro Council agenda suggests a deal with the state that has not materialized, according to Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and sources within Metro. Shulman met with state House Speaker...
