Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home

abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested For Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart
WARSAW — A man was recently arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, is charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. On June 25,...
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
22 WSBT
Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested
South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
abc57.com
Man accused of robbing people he communicated with on dating app
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole cell phones from people he met on a dating app, according to the probable cause affidavit. Dayavion Thompson, 19, was charged with four counts of armed robbery. On June 28, the South Bend Police Department began investigating...
abc57.com
Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Plymouth man was arrested early Monday morning following a traffic stop in Marshall County. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30 shortly after 2 a.m. ET. During the traffic stop, a Starke County Sheriff’s Department K9 was requested to the scene where the K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted where a large amount of substances were found that tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Officers also found multiple syringes, marijuana, controlled substance pills, and other items associated with the use of narcotics, according to the report.
abc57.com
Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
abc57.com
Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
cbs4indy.com
Jackie Walorski dies in car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana
Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski have died after a crash in Elkhart County. https://cbs4indy.com/news/congresswoman-jackie-walorski-dies-in-car-crash-in-elkhart-county/
95.3 MNC
Three people killed in crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119
Three people were killed in a crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Few details have been released but we do know both vehicles involved had heavy front end damage. The driver headed southbound on...
