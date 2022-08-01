Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home

A Plymouth man was arrested early Monday morning following a traffic stop in Marshall County. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30 shortly after 2 a.m. ET. During the traffic stop, a Starke County Sheriff’s Department K9 was requested to the scene where the K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted where a large amount of substances were found that tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Officers also found multiple syringes, marijuana, controlled substance pills, and other items associated with the use of narcotics, according to the report.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO