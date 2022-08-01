Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022

www.wapt.com
Hazel65
2d ago
And yet Stokes wants to sue the State of MS for “others” trying to catch criminals……continue on Jackson and Mr Stokes, y’all are doing great!👍
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
WLBT
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
WLBT
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
WAPT
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
WLBT
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her. During a brief struggle with the two men, the gun went off, barely missing...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault; residential burglary and grand larceny also reported in city
A Vicksburg man was arrested Monday in connection with a late July aggravated assault. John Dolley, 38, was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on July 26. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Dolley’s bond at $250,000 and...
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway
The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
vicksburgnews.com
“We’re requesting the public’s assistance” – Warren County authorities alerted to several overnight thefts
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace is asking for the public’s help to curb criminal activity. Tuesday morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to several reports of items being taken from vehicles overnight. Three in the area of Fisher Ferry, one on Halls Ferry and another in the area of Lee Road.
WAPT
Man shot to death in robbery on First Avenue
Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting on First Avenue and Prentiss Street Saturday night. Police say London Lyols, 23, was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown Black male meeting him at the location. Lyols girlfriend Myeisha Johnson was in the vehicle along...
WLBT
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
WAPT
Hinds County sheriff releases update on conditions at Raymond Detention Center
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones issued a statement in response to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi's appointment of a receiver over Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center. The appointment of a receiver effectively serves as a federal takeover of the facility. Jones said in a press...
Vicksburg Post
Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests two on separate drug charges
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate controlled substance arrests this past Thursday and Saturday. Tavon Tiey Carson, 26 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday just after 3:30 p.m. Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Merrit stopped a vehicle Carson was driving on Letitia Street in Vicksburg. Cocaine and Oxycodone pills...
Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
