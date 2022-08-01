ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022

By Michaila Franklin
WAPT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wapt.com

Comments / 4

Hazel65
2d ago

And yet Stokes wants to sue the State of MS for “others” trying to catch criminals……continue on Jackson and Mr Stokes, y’all are doing great!👍

Reply
2
Related
WAPT

JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
BYRAM, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAPT

Man shot to death in robbery on First Avenue

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting on First Avenue and Prentiss Street Saturday night. Police say London Lyols, 23, was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown Black male meeting him at the location. Lyols girlfriend Myeisha Johnson was in the vehicle along...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
RIDGELAND, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests two on separate drug charges

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate controlled substance arrests this past Thursday and Saturday. Tavon Tiey Carson, 26 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday just after 3:30 p.m. Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Merrit stopped a vehicle Carson was driving on Letitia Street in Vicksburg. Cocaine and Oxycodone pills...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy