Cars on the Road Trailer Announces Disney+ Day Release Date

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Marvel announces release date for upcoming movie 'Fantastic Four'
Kevin Feige announced the news during Marvel's massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. But in some particularly good news, the upcoming highly-anticipated Fantastic Four movie finally has a premiere date!. Kevin Feige announced that Fantastic Four is coming to theaters Nov. 8, 2024. Production on Fantastic...
Batgirl: Why Warner Bros. Reportedly Can't Sell the Movie to Another Studio
Shockwaves were sent through the world of superhero movies on Tuesday, when it was announced that Warner Bros. has cancelled its upcoming Batgirl movie, instead of releasing the project in theaters or on HBO Max. The decision to shelve the film, which had already wrapped production and was reportedly in the test screening phase, has surprised and baffled many — and a new report from Variety sheds light on why it might have happened. According to several sources cited in their report, Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to shelve Batgirl — as well as an animated sequel to Scoob!, which was also announced to be cancelled on Tuesday — will allow the studio to take a tax write-down on both films. This would hypothetically allow the studio to recoup the costs of both projects, as long as they did not monetize either movie, whether by releasing it on HBO Max or selling it to another studio.
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
‘Andor’: Disney+ Releases First Images of Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is giving Star Wars fans a closer look at the upcoming series Andor with first-look photos of Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor and Genevieve O’Reilly‘s Mon Mothma. The 12-episode Lucasfilm series, set prior to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which introduced Luna’s titular character), is set to premiere with three episodes on Wednesday, September 21. Additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis through the finale.
Scoob! Sequel Shelved By HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery is making some huge changes over at HBO Max, with one of the changes being the shelving of the Scoob! sequel. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was a planned sequel for the 2020 film that ended up being released on HBO Max during the height of the pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shelve the $40 million Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The DC film Batgirl is also getting the ax, even with its reported $90 million budget that ballooned due to COVID-19 reshoots. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has put a premium on only releasing big-budget films in theaters instead of HBO Max, a departure from Warner Bros.' previous regime.
Why Now Is The Perfect Time to End the Arrowverse
On Monday, the news that fans of The CW's The Flash had been both expecting and dreading became official. The long-running DC Comics inspired series — and technically the last of the network's so-called Arrowverse — will end with a 13-episode ninth season in 2023. The announcement marks the end of an era, one that dramatically changed the face of superhero television and while there are many fans who are hoping that the Arrowverse can continue after The Flash's end, be it with spinoffs or through the resurrection of other, previously cancelled in-universe shows by other networks, the reality is now is the right time to end the Arrowverse.
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
Chris Pratt Garfield Movie Has a Release Date
Get the lasagna ready, Garfield fans. Garfield: The Movie starring everyone’s favorite orange fat cat is hitting theaters February 16, 2024 in a new animated adventure. The film stars Chris Pratt as the voice of the lethargic feline. Garfield will also star Samuel L. Jackson as a brand new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father. Plot details for the film are currently under wraps, but hopefully it fares better than the 2004 live action Garfield film.
Kevin Bacon Picks His Most Underrated Film, and Where You Can Stream It
The upcoming Peacock slasher movie They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) premieres this Friday and with it brings back Kevin Bacon to the horror genre. Having made a splash in his career with films like Friday the 13th and Tremors and TV series The Following, it's a world he's been known to play in from time to time. His career is so expansive though that it created the Six Degrees of Kevin bacon game, which made us wonder, what film does he have under his belt that he's proud of that has flown under the radar all this time?
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michelle Pfeiffer Celebrates Evangeline Lilly's Birthday with Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Marvel's upcoming Phase Five line-up is a big one, and it will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is hitting theatres in February. Fans are excited to see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. Today marks Lilly's 43rd birthday, and some of her Marvel co-stars have taken to social media to celebrate her special day. Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Lilly's mom Janet Van Dyne, shared a very cute behind-the-scenes photo of them together.
FX's Fargo Season 5 Begins Filming Soon
FX's Fargo will begin filming Season 5 soon, according to inside reports from the Television Critics Association presentation this week. Fargo Season 5 has been something of a curiosity for fans of Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of the Coen Brothers cult-classic film, in that the fifth season will be the most contemporary time period that Fargo has ever visited: the year 2019. Plot details we know so far involve a spousal kidnapping, which was the premise of The Coen's original Fargo movie.
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
