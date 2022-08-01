ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Preparing for the 2022-2023 School Year

Boston, Massachusetts
 2 days ago

This month, we share more resources for families preparing for the new school year.

Once again we are approaching the new school year, and kids and parents alike are starting to prepare to return to classrooms. Following two tumultuous years inside and outside of schools and increased prices for essential goods impacting budgets, we wanted to take the time to highlight different resources for families this month. Check out these great links including school supplies, group support, and more.

  • This site offers a list of free school supply distributers for low-income families in need in the Boston area.
  • This guide is another source of major resources for seeking out school supplies if you belong to a family in need.
  • The Salvation Army is hosting their 11th annual Back to School Distribution Drive on Wednesday August 18.
  • School on Wheels is also completing their yearly donation drive and services for students fighting homelessness.

Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program with any other resources you feel would be good for this list, or if you have any questions. Have a good month, see you in the fall!

