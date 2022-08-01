UToledo Appoints New Deputy Athletic Director

news.utoledo.edu
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
utoledo.edu
UToledo Linebacker Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
UToledo linebacker Daniel Bolden has been nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Every year, the Allstate Insurance Co. and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) honor college football players who balance academics and athletics while remaining committed to helping others and bettering their communities. A total of 114 student-athletes with inspiring stories of community service were nominated by their respective sports information directors.
sent-trib.com
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB
Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
utoledo.edu
Rockets to Honor College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame with a special dinner celebration on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Pinnacle in Maumee. The College Football Hall of Fame Celebration will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and will...
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes. Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed...
TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Survey finds Michigan is not a top-15 college football brand
The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of college football. Tradition and legacy live through the walls of Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. But how much does all that really matter to a high school football player?. Official Visit tackled trying to figure this out. They polled...
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo Jeep Fest 2022: Jeep Fanatics Assemble!
It all began in 2016. A group of Jeep enthusiasts in the Toledo area came together with a simple idea: A celebration of the vehicle that had been a staple of the American experience since it was first built here three quarters of a century prior. “A group of us...
Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. According to Toledo police, officers...
Waterville residents debate possible amphitheater: 'Not in my backyard'
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The idea of an amphitheater is dividing Waterville. City council held a planning meeting Monday night in which public comment was scheduled. However, due to the large crowd stretching capacity limits, the meeting was postponed until a larger venue could be found. "The city of Waterville...
11 Investigates: Will advances in forensic science bring justice for Grace Kennedy?
BRYAN, Ohio — It’s eerie to hear her recorded voice. In December 2007, Grace Kennedy sat for an hour-long interview with Bud Fisher, who was collecting interviews for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Kennedy was a cryptographer in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Gen....
180th Fighter Wing conducting large-scale readiness exercises Aug. 2-7
You may see and hear more activity than usual at the 180th Fighter Wing's base in Swanton this week. The 180th is holding full-scale readiness exercises from Aug. 2-7, which will result in increased traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities in and around the base. The readiness exercises...
Carey football looks to defend its OHSAA Division 6 state title
Carey has a lot to replace but hopes to still make noise in Division VI
13abc.com
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Schools & Wauseon Education Association Agree On New Contract
(PRESS RELEASE) The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education and the Wauseon Education Association have ratified and approved a three-year contract. This round of negotiations used interest based cooperative strategies. Interest based bargaining is beneficial for both parties, and most importantly to the students and community we serve.
utoledo.edu
Trustees Congratulate UTMC on CMS 4-Star Rating
The University of Toledo Board of Trustees congratulated the physicians, providers and staff at The University of Toledo Medical Center for achieving a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Read the letter in the full-page advertisement that was published in the July 30 issue of The Blade.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
13abc.com
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
