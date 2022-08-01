Funeral services being held for Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty

www.wgrz.com
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
13 WHAM
Retired Rochester police officers offer support for current first responders
Rochester, N.Y. — Some retired police officers are taking on a new mission. While they've been gone from the Rochester Police Department for decades, they worry about the men and women still on the job. They are especially concerned about their mental health. Rich Hare has been retired from...
WHEC TV-10
Bicyclist killed in Lake Ave hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 19-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run on Lake Avenue Wednesday morning. Rochester police said he was riding his bicycle southbound on Lake Avenue, near the Riverside Cemetery, when he was struck by a car going the opposite way. Police responded just after midnight and an ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital for treatment.
D.A. to announce indictment against man accused of killing officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley will announce the filing of a grand jury indictment Wednesday against the man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, is accused of second-degree murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and second-degree attempted murder...
Third suspect arrested for 2021 Rochester homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — A third person now faces charges for a fatal shooting in the city last year. Willie Shipmon, 24, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment Thursday, charged with murder for the death of Brandon McClary, 22, who was shot and killed June 17, 2021 on Genesee Street.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
Indictment Handed Up in Remington St. Shooting
A Rochester man has been indicted in a shooting on the city's north side two months ago. 46-year-old Luis Osorio now faces attempted murder, assault, and 2 weapons charges. Police say he shot a man in his 30s on Remington Street, near Borchard Street on June 1st. The victim suffered...
Veteran officer shot to death in Rochester remembered
A veteran police officer shot to death in Rochester, New York as he sat in a parked vehicle will be eulogized by his children and fellow officers Monday.
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
NJ PBA trailer offers support during Rochester police officer funeral
"We're going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him," says Ed Pisconski.
'My fear is death for my son': Mother of gang member 'trying to save son's life'
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — A 15-year-old boy in New York with a passion for basketball has left the court for crime, according to his mother who is desperate to help him. The teen's mother contacted WHAM to share her story and said she has exhausted her options to help get her son back on the right track. The station is keeping her identity concealed for safety reasons.
