ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Funeral services being held for Rochester Police officer killed in the line of duty

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bicyclist killed in Lake Ave hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 19-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run on Lake Avenue Wednesday morning. Rochester police said he was riding his bicycle southbound on Lake Avenue, near the Riverside Cemetery, when he was struck by a car going the opposite way. Police responded just after midnight and an ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital for treatment.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

D.A. to announce indictment against man accused of killing officer

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley will announce the filing of a grand jury indictment Wednesday against the man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, is accused of second-degree murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and second-degree attempted murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Third suspect arrested for 2021 Rochester homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — A third person now faces charges for a fatal shooting in the city last year. Willie Shipmon, 24, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment Thursday, charged with murder for the death of Brandon McClary, 22, who was shot and killed June 17, 2021 on Genesee Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Rochester Police
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Indictment Handed Up in Remington St. Shooting

A Rochester man has been indicted in a shooting on the city's north side two months ago. 46-year-old Luis Osorio now faces attempted murder, assault, and 2 weapons charges. Police say he shot a man in his 30s on Remington Street, near Borchard Street on June 1st. The victim suffered...
ROCHESTER, NY
wchstv.com

'My fear is death for my son': Mother of gang member 'trying to save son's life'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — A 15-year-old boy in New York with a passion for basketball has left the court for crime, according to his mother who is desperate to help him. The teen's mother contacted WHAM to share her story and said she has exhausted her options to help get her son back on the right track. The station is keeping her identity concealed for safety reasons.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy