Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show .

The horses are scheduled to make several appearances on September 10 and 11, including two at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Both mornings of the air show, the eight-horse hitch along with the famous red beer wagon will kick off the festivities.

Blue Angels, Golden Knights coming to Smoky Mountain Air Show

Parking areas will open at 7 a.m. and the event gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to arrive when the parking areas open to avoid traffic and not miss any festivities.

“The Smoky Mountain Air Show would not be possible without the support of corporate sponsors like Eagle Distributing,” said Patrick Wilson, President of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. “We are expecting a full day of air show entertainment that will kick off with the world-renowned Clydesdales as part of our opening ceremonies. From jets streaking across the sky to the impressive Clydesdales performing on the ground below, the Smoky Mountain Air Show will have something for everyone.”

In 2021, the Clydesdales toured East Tennessee before kicking off the World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration . Hundreds of people gathered to see the horses at each stop.

PHOTOS: Budweiser Clydesdales in Farragut as East TN tour steps off

The horses make hundreds of appearances each year. In the mid-1800s, Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America. The giant draft horses are now primarily used for breeding and show.

Horses chosen to become a Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, six feet at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver stepped away.

For Smoky Mountain Air Show ticket information, click here.

