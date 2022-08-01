ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State To Play San Diego State In Opening Round Of Maui Invitational

By Andrew Lind
 2 days ago

Whichever team advances will take on the winner of Arizona and Cincinnati in the second round.

The bracket for the 2022 Maui Invitational was revealed on Monday morning, with Ohio State set to take on San Diego State in the first round on Nov. 21. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

This marks the Buckeyes’ first appearance in the event since 2003, when they lost the opener to the Aztecs before defeating Central Michigan and Villanova to finish the tournament in fifth place.

The only other meetings between Ohio State and San Diego State came in a home-and-home series in 1995-96, with both teams winning on their home court.

Whoever advances between the Buckeyes and Aztecs will take on the winner of Arizona and Creighton. The losers of those two games will meet on the other side of the bracket, meanwhile.

Other first round matchups include Creighton vs. Texas Tech and Arkansas vs. Louisville. Each team will play three games at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui from Nov. 21-23.

Ohio State has never won the event, though its best finish came in 1993, when it beat Tennessee, lost to No. 5 Kentucky and defeated No. 18 Boston College in the third-place game.

The Buckeyes’ only other appearance in Maui came in 1988, when they fell to No. 5 Oklahoma before knocking off DePaul and Vanderbilt to finish in fifth place.

