Mom Gives Birth in Car While Partner Rushes to Hospital at 70 mph

Archie Battersbee is "progressing in so many ways", his mother Hollie Dance has said.The 12-year-old's life support treatment is due to be withdrawn on Tuesday (2 August) after the Court of Appeal ruled that it should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.Judges refused Archie's parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, however, they believe he is showing signs of progression."He's got a very good, stable heartbeat," his mother said."He holds his own blood pressure, he's gaining weight."

