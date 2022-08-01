Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy

Tennis hooked Aengus Cox like no other sport could. The curiosity began an early morning at Bay Road Tennis Club when the “11- or 12”-year-old tagged along with his mother Molly Whalen. She was working with the legendary Art Carrington. A racket found its way into Aengus’ hands. He kept showing up to hit and joined a morning tennis for beginners class. That progressed to an after school program with more advanced kids.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO