Amherst, MA

Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy

By SCOTT MERZBACH
amherstbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Amherst council rejects zoning appointee over pro-abutter views

AMHERST — An associate position on the Zoning Board of Appeals remains vacant this week after the Town Council turned down a resident’s application to serve on the panel, in part due to concerns with his written responses to a council subcommittee’s questions. In a second meeting...
AMHERST, MA
Amherst Media finds temporary home on University Drive

AMHERST — An office building on University Drive will be the temporary home for Amherst Media for up to two years as officials at the community access station look to begin construction on new headquarters on Main Street. Amherst Media’s relocation to 101 University Drive, also known as the...
AMHERST, MA
Amherst officials eye removal of aging Norway maple trees

AMHERST — Amherst’s famed Merry Maple tree, and two other aging Norway maple trees on the North Common in front of Town Hall, will be the subject of a hearing next month focused on their possible removal. Tree Warden Alan Snow scheduled the hearing for Aug. 9 at...
AMHERST, MA
Hadley board eyes cellphone limits for Hopkins students

HADLEY — Hopkins Academy students may be prohibited from using cellphones during the school day as the School Committee considers adopting a new policy for electronic devices after hearing significant concerns from teachers about their impact on learning. “If we can find a way to limit students’ distractions during...
HADLEY, MA
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
Deerfield’s 350th celebration to feature oral histories

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Following in the footsteps of Northfield, Deerfield’s 350th celebration next year will also feature the oral histories of residents through interviews conducted by volunteers. After hearing about the Northfield 350th Committee working with Sunderland residents and oral historians Carrie and Michael Kline, Peter Thomas contacted...
DEERFIELD, MA
The Lehrer Report: July 29, 2022

Garden report: I harvested two tomatoes, scallions and a large cucumber. I will make refrigerator pickles with the cucumber and add some scallions and dill from the garden. I had a hummingbird feeding on my zinnias. The really small size and speed of the bird amazes me. Indoors, the trinity...
AMHERST, MA
UMass launches chancellor search

AMHERST — A search committee began meeting this week to find a successor to University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy, who plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. The 20-member committee is made up of faculty members, UMass alumni, staff, board of trustees...
AMHERST, MA
Pop-up photo exhibit offers window into refugees’ stories

AMHERST — Twirling the last piece of twine into a knot and anchoring it to a tree on the North Commons, Mei Seva exhaled heavily as she looked over her photography installation. “It’s pretty gratifying,” said Seva on Saturday morning at the outdoor pop-up show. “Whether people walk over...
AMHERST, MA
2022 Gazette Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Aengus Cox, Amherst

Tennis hooked Aengus Cox like no other sport could. The curiosity began an early morning at Bay Road Tennis Club when the “11- or 12”-year-old tagged along with his mother Molly Whalen. She was working with the legendary Art Carrington. A racket found its way into Aengus’ hands. He kept showing up to hit and joined a morning tennis for beginners class. That progressed to an after school program with more advanced kids.
AMHERST, MA

