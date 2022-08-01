Mystery Shopper Rethinks 'Messed Up' Job After Best Buy Assignment

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.

ECONOMY ・ 20 DAYS AGO