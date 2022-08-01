ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Mystery Shopper Rethinks 'Messed Up' Job After Best Buy Assignment

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
ECONOMY
shefinds

These Walmart Buys Aren't Worth Your Money, Shopping Experts Warn

When it comes to shopping while on a budget, chances are one of the stores that will first come to mind is Walmart. Founded in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, the retail company has long been offering items at very low and affordable prices throughout the years. According to their company website, “Through innovation, we’re creating a seamless experience to let customers shop anytime and anywhere online and in stores. We are creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the globe.” After all, their slogan does say, “Save Money. Live Better.”
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#U Dishsoaponasponge
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
LADbible

Tesco Is Encouraging Shoppers To Pay A £2.49 Fee Every Month

Tesco is trying to get customers to save money by paying £2.49 every month to shop with them. With the cost of living crisis taking its hold on the country, millions of households are struggling to make ends meet. In a bid to help reduce people's outgoings, the supermarket...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Ashley Sleep Targets Bed-in-a-Box Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Ashley is the latest name to bank on the bed-in-a-box business model and court consumers seeking convenient ways to purchase a new mattress. As 62 percent of consumers say they’d consider purchasing a mattress online, according to Statista, the home furnishings chain relaunched Ashley Sleep in July with three lines—Essentials, Gruve and Align. The Essentials line starts at $200 and is made with body contouring coils, firm support foam, cooling gel infused memory foam and plush support foam. Gruve offers the option of delivery or same-day take-home from the store, with cooling technology and infused with...
ECONOMY
SPY

Dear Procrastinators: These Are the Best Places to Buy Gift Cards Online

Click here to read the full article. The holiday gift-giving season can be rough. When there’s always doubt that our gift will arrive on time, an option like a gift card is increasingly appealing. Of course, if you’re reading this, you’re already well past holiday shipping deadlines, and digital gift cards are the procrastinating gift giver’s last resort. So if you’ve left your holiday shopping for the last-last minute, or if the gifts you ordered are delayed until after Christmas, where are the best places to buy gift cards online? Gift cards are always attractive because they allow the person to...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Got a Gift Card to Spend? Here's Why You Should Use It ASAP

The clock is ticking on those unused gift cards. Last year, Americans reported having $15 billion in unused gift cards. Inflation is impacting the buying power of those cards. If you can't use the card yourself, try to sell it or trade it with someone. Have you cleaned out your...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Walmart just issued a major profit warning. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicted the mega-retailer's problems

Walmart issued a profit warning after inflation hit demand, and it slashed prices to move inventory. Michael Burry of "The Big Short" predicted lower spending and markdowns would hit retail earnings. Burry expects a "disinflationary overstock consumer recession by Christmas." Michael Burry, the investor of "The Big Short" fame, predicted...
RETAIL
ohmymag.co.uk

'Don't be that person' - The four types of customers retail workers hate

Dealing with strangers is hard enough, but having to do it on a daily basis as part of one’s job is an experience many people who work in customer service dread. While some retailers are naturally friendly and willing to help, even they can get frustrated with some customers. Here are some of the worst types of customers according to retailers.
RETAIL
Vox

We all just fell for Amazon’s made-up holiday yet again

You might not think an Instant Pot would be at the top of your summer shopping list. The sweltering heat doesn’t exactly put people in the mood for a hearty stew. But Amazon has managed to help make it into a hot item to buy among consumers in mid-July each year thanks to Prime Day, its now 48-hour deal extravaganza.
INTERNET
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy