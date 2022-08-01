ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Lego has re-launched its galaxy explorer spaceship – here’s how to shop the nostalgic set

By Lois Borny
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTV3S_0h0XUI0I00

Calling all long-serving Lego fans – it’s time for some pretty stratispheric levels of nostalgia. Landing a whole 43 years after the origional, Lego has re-released a new version of its 1979 galaxy explorer and it’s bigger and better than ever.

This exciting blast from the past celebrates the beloved brand’s 90th anniversary which will take place on 10 August – and after 90 years of astronomically popular brick-by-brick creations, what better way to celebrate than honouring a classic.

Designed for adults, the 1,254-piece set boasts familiar features to the OG build, including the rover and classic blue and grey colour scheme, while there’s four minifigures and a robot companion to hop on board.

Whether you remember sitting down with the classic set as a kid , or you’re keen to add a classic to your ever-expanding collection, we’ve detailed everything you need to blast into nostalgia with the seminal spaceship set.

Read more:

Lego’s galaxy explorer: £89.99, Lego.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaeIa_0h0XUI0I00
  • Price: £89.99
  • Model number: #10497
  • Number of pieces: 1,254
  • Ages: 18+

Forty three years after the original edition was released, Lego’s collectable edition of the galaxy explorer has touched down once more. The design mirrors the classic blue, grey and yellow of the 1979 origional, while the ship boasts familiar features – though it is, of course, a more slimlined upgrade.

Included is an extendable ramp and compartment for the surface rover, while the cockpit houses living quarters and two beds and the necessary gadgetry to control the ship, with room for the four astronauts and their robot companion.

The build even includes two engines that will lift off from the ship in case of solo missions and, when finished, your masterpiece can be elevated by three retractable landing legs.

Buy now

Other Lego sets you can buy

Lego Nasa space shuttle discovery: £159.99, Lego.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5b86_0h0XUI0I00
  • Price: £159.99
  • Model number: #10283
  • Number of pieces: 2,354
  • Ages: 18+

To elevate your space-themed collection, this re-creation of the Nasa space shuttle discovery includes a robot arm, moveable aperture door and mini-Hubble Telescope, which even features solar panels that move. In our review , our tester noted how the set should remind avid Lego fans of space shuttle builds from childhood, and added: “The detail throughout this 2,354-piece set is astonishing and you’ll definitely want to play with it once its built, rather than stick it on a shelf.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Got a need for speed? Lego’s has released a Ferrari Daytona SP3 set that’s packed with features

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lego’s new Pyramid of Giza set is a must have for budding Egyptologists

Calling all Lego fans – the company has added a new set to its intricate “Architecture” range with one of the most famous man-made constructions in the world – the Great Pyramid of Giza.While the original structure stands at 146.6 metres in modern day Cairo, Egypt, Lego’s miniature recreation stands at 20cm tall, but manages to cram in as much reference to the ancient wonder of the world, as it was likely to have appeared in ancient times.As a cross-section model of the Pyramid, the top of the structure can be lifted off to reveal the hidden secrets within, such...
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

Blue Origin to Launch Next Crewed Spaceflight in Four Days

Blue Origin has just announced the latest launch date for its next crewed spaceflight, currently scheduled in four days’ time. The NS-22 mission will mark the 22nd launch for the company’s New Shephard rocket system and its sixth with a crew. Most significantly, it’ll achieve a series of firsts, highlighted by the participation of mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, who will become the first person to have reached the summit of Mount Everest, the bottom of Marian Trench’s Challenger Deep, as well as the Kármán line, which marks the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

NASA just released even more deep-space pics and they're jaw-dropping

Following several days of tears, NASA unveiled four high anticipated deep space photos from the James Webb Space Telescope and the images are spectacular. For the first time in history, humans are able to see detailed photos of the wonders of the universe including the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan's Quintet, and the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Lego Toys#Space Shuttle#Explorer#Lego Com
Daily Mail

Huge piece of space junk from Elon Musk's SpaceX torpedoes into an Aussie farmer's property - but it could end up being a VERY lucrative find

A huge piece of space junk from a spacecraft flown by Elon Musk's SpaceX has torpedoed into a farmer's property in the Snowy Mountains in NSW. The three-metre object - a piece of a SpaceX Crew-1 craft - was discovered speared into the ground on a property south of Jindabyne, after farmer Mick Miners went to investigate a loud bang that was heard by his daughters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Discovery

South Korea Joins Space Race by Sending its First Spacecraft to the Moon

South Korea is launching its first lunar probe to the moon on August 4th. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) or Danuri, developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) is being launched to study moon carters, magnetic fields, and surface weathering. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, nicknamed Danuri meaning...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game, Currys, Very and more retailers restock the console, here’s where to buy it today

Update 4 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, Studio, EE and Scan. The PS5 digital edition is also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

NASA's Curiosity Rover Landed on Mars 10 Years Ago. It Changed My Life

A decade ago it was a sky crane, a be-mohawked NASA engineer named Bobak and a $2.5 billion rover called Curiosity that took my career in a new direction. Mainly, it was the high-resolution photos that NASA's state-of-the-art rolling robot sent back from its new permanent home on Mars that got me. At the time, for the first time in human history, Earth was a world suddenly full of photographs of almost everything and everyone, thanks to smartphones. But it was the crisp photos of a completely empty world that seemed most meaningful to me, for reasons I still struggle to put into words 10 years later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Independent

11 best silk pillowcases that prevent frizzy hair and help reduce wrinkles

The easiest way to upgrade your bedtime beauty regime is with a pure mulberry silk pillowcase. Known for softening skin, their super-smooth texture helps you to avoid annoying pillow face creases.Because they’re less absorbent than a classic cotton pillowcase, silk pillowcases don’t pull moisture out of your skin overnight, so your evening skincare soaks in well too. This is why silk pillowcases improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as they help to ensure optimum hydration levels are maintained.They offer a frizz-fighting factor for your hair, as there’s no static created as you toss and turn in the night...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

How to cancel your Spotify premium subscription on all devices

More than 420 million people listen to music and podcasts through Spotify at least once a month, and the Swedish company now has more than 180 million subscribers paying for its premium subscription across 183 markets.All of those people listened to just over 100 billion hours of music in 2021, making Spotify the world’s biggest music streaming service, with a 31 per cent share of the market. Not bad for a company that only arrived in 2006, five years after Apple introduced iTunes and the first iPod.Although Spotify can be enjoyed for free, there are quite a few restrictions in...
CELL PHONES
IFLScience

NASA May Turn The Sun Into A Giant Telescope To See The Surface Of An Alien Planet

Observing exoplanets directly is extremely challenging. If an alien species 100 light-years from us wanted to see Earth as a single pixel, they’d need a telescope with a primary mirror 90 kilometers (56 miles) in diameter. But there is a way to not just see small exoplanets without needing these impossible telescopes, but actually, map their surface. The secret is to turn the Sun into a giant lens.
ASTRONOMY
yankodesign.com

This mechanical LEGO Solar System actually tracks planetary orbits with 99.8% accuracy

Standing at an impressive 20.5 inches tall and 30 inches wide, this LEGO Ideas entry doesn’t just demonstrate the solar system’s movement, but it does so while staying true to each planet’s orbit time. The Clockwork Solar System from LEGO builders Chris Orchard and Brent Waller is a nearly 3000-brick marvel that replicates our solar system’s celestial dance with 99.8% accuracy while a set of clocks at the bottom even count down the year while the planets rotate around the sun.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

JWST May Have Spotted Its First New (And Old) Supernova

JWST continues to deliver and astronomers are eager to share the fantastic new sights the space telescope has captured. In the days just after the announcements, a lot of information came out at once, but astronomers appear to have spotted what they believe is JWST's first new supernova, 2022owj. The...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy