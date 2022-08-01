Calling all long-serving Lego fans – it’s time for some pretty stratispheric levels of nostalgia. Landing a whole 43 years after the origional, Lego has re-released a new version of its 1979 galaxy explorer and it’s bigger and better than ever.

This exciting blast from the past celebrates the beloved brand’s 90th anniversary which will take place on 10 August – and after 90 years of astronomically popular brick-by-brick creations, what better way to celebrate than honouring a classic.

Designed for adults, the 1,254-piece set boasts familiar features to the OG build, including the rover and classic blue and grey colour scheme, while there’s four minifigures and a robot companion to hop on board.

Whether you remember sitting down with the classic set as a kid , or you’re keen to add a classic to your ever-expanding collection, we’ve detailed everything you need to blast into nostalgia with the seminal spaceship set.

Price: £89.99

£89.99 Model number: #10497

#10497 Number of pieces: 1,254

1,254 Ages: 18+

Forty three years after the original edition was released, Lego’s collectable edition of the galaxy explorer has touched down once more. The design mirrors the classic blue, grey and yellow of the 1979 origional, while the ship boasts familiar features – though it is, of course, a more slimlined upgrade.

Included is an extendable ramp and compartment for the surface rover, while the cockpit houses living quarters and two beds and the necessary gadgetry to control the ship, with room for the four astronauts and their robot companion.

The build even includes two engines that will lift off from the ship in case of solo missions and, when finished, your masterpiece can be elevated by three retractable landing legs.

Other Lego sets you can buy

Lego Nasa space shuttle discovery: £159.99, Lego.com

Price: £159.99

£159.99 Model number: #10283

#10283 Number of pieces: 2,354

2,354 Ages: 18+

To elevate your space-themed collection, this re-creation of the Nasa space shuttle discovery includes a robot arm, moveable aperture door and mini-Hubble Telescope, which even features solar panels that move. In our review , our tester noted how the set should remind avid Lego fans of space shuttle builds from childhood, and added: “The detail throughout this 2,354-piece set is astonishing and you’ll definitely want to play with it once its built, rather than stick it on a shelf.”

