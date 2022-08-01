ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish ministers among those barred from Russia in new wave of sanctions

By Craig Paton
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Russian government has barred a number of Scottish politicians from the country in response to aid given to Ukraine following the invasion.

In a statement on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said the additions to the country’s “stop list” were due to “continued application by the UK Government of the mechanism of sanctions” against Russians.

Holyrood Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson and Ukraine minister Neil Gray were all placed on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbz44_0h0XUH7Z00

SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop was also sanctioned but was mistakenly described as “Scottish cabinet secretary for economic, labour and cultural affairs” – Ms Hyslop was economy, fair work and culture secretary until last year.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Scottish Green co-leader – and Scottish Government minister – Lorna Slater and her fellow Green MSP Ross Greer have also been placed on the list, as has Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Nicola Sturgeon was similarly sanctioned earlier this year.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy and former Nato secretary general George Robertson were also among those banned from entering Russia.

A number of journalists were included in Monday’s sanctions, including Piers Morgan, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards and ITV journalist Robert Peston.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

