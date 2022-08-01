Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world

www.sacurrent.com
22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
There's a reason tourists keep flocking to San Antonio: it's a fun, charming and culturally significant place that's not too pricy to visit. That said, our city — like any other — has its share of pitfalls and idiosyncrasies. Stuff like our blazing summer heat, our potholes and our sky-high pollen counts come to mind. Naturally, those sorts of things get skipped over in ads urging tourists and conventioneers to come to the River Walk and get sloshed on margaritas.
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand. Martinez told the Current that his food-and-nightlife venture has taken over the River Walk space at 212 College St. formerly occupied by island-focused Acapulco Sam’s. Additionally, it's begun operating a Corpus Christi beachfront property.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio
Looking for a last-minute summer getaway idea? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one in San Antonio.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room
Maverick Whiskey will introduce a new dining menu for its downtown San Antonio tasting room this weekend. The revised bill of fare features small plates for snacking — such as deviled eggs, baked brie and Buffalo or lemon-pepper chicken wings — as well as heartier large-plate options. The latter includes a double smash burger with pressed jalapeño relish and sharp cheddar cheese as well as a fried half-chicken served with mashed potatoes and buttermilk biscuits.
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
San Antonio’s Biga on the Banks launches new Traveling Taste Buds menu exploring Thailand
Downtown San Antonio eatery Biga on the Banks is launching a new iteration of its ever-evolving Traveling Taste Buds menu, transporting diners to Asia for the first time in more than a year. August's menu will offer Thai cuisine without the hassle of flight delays and lost luggage. click to...
Projects could breathe new life into dilapidated Cattleman Square area west of downtown San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Austin developer already working on projects near Pearl and on the South Side is investing in Cattleman Square, a dilapidated area west of downtown peppered with government facilities, industrial buildings and empty lots. Sabot Development recently bought the...
San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment
Sticky, salty, sweet, sour and spicy are all adjectives used to describe chamoy, the Alamo City’s unofficial condiment. Now, we can add “celebrated” to that list, thanks to an upcoming culinary event, MySA reports. San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will allow fans of the Mexico-originated sauce to...
Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book
San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner
Volare Italian Restaurant has teamed up with chef and artist Fernando Ortega to host a six-course dinner and photography exhibit featuring tapas, vino and live Spanish music. For the Wednesday, Aug. 24 event, Volare chef Eder Muniz and Ortega — proprietor of I Love Aceite Olive Oil — have crafted a multi-course tapas menu featuring traditional Spanish eats such as pincho morunos, a dish comprised of marinated pork on a skewer cooked over an open flame. Other quintessential Spanish ingredients such as Serrano ham will also be on the menu.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
San Antonio alters Broadway plan as hopeful compromise with TxDOT
TxDOT says it's still open to conversations.
1,400-acre wildfire closes San Antonio-area's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
The wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
