Clarksburg, WV

Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago
WDTV

Morgantown man accused of making fake bomb ‘to get a reaction’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said he made a fake bomb “to get a reaction.”. Officers were dispatched to a store on Cheat Rd. in Morgantown regarding a suspicious event Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrived on scene and spoke...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.  Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home

An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
WILMERDING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges. 
NEW STANTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington

An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report in a fatal Randolph County mining accident from August 2021. The accident took place on Aug. 11 at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Cater-Roag Coal Company. 53-year-old Timothy Collins was a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

