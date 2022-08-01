Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase

www.wdtv.com
WDTV
Morgantown man accused of making fake bomb ‘to get a reaction’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said he made a fake bomb “to get a reaction.”. Officers were dispatched to a store on Cheat Rd. in Morgantown regarding a suspicious event Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrived on scene and spoke...
4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine
WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Metro News
Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
Man charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Elkins
A man has been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Elkins.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fort Duquesne Bridge crash leads police to woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting
A crash early Monday on Pittsburgh’s Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a shootout in Hazelwood last year, court records show. Ronika Carter, 33, is accused of giving state troopers a fake name following the crash around 12:30 a.m. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes
A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
Multiple arrest warrants out for local man accused of shoplifting spree
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a local man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores around the area. Police say they’re looking for John Gehlert. He has a new warrant from the University of Pittsburgh Police for theft in addition to felony warrants in Bellevue and Frazer Township.
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police say missing teen safely located
Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Alison Vivas was last seen in Oakland Tuesday evening. She’s 4-10, weighs 70 pounds, wears glasses and has black hair with some yellow in the back.
beavercountyradio.com
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
Rideshare driver carjacked by 4 armed men wearing masks, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — A rideshare driver was carjacked when he was called to pick up passengers in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m. The rideshare driver told police that when he arrived to pick up...
Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington
An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
WDTV
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report in a fatal Randolph County mining accident from August 2021. The accident took place on Aug. 11 at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Cater-Roag Coal Company. 53-year-old Timothy Collins was a...
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County
A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
