ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1061evansville.com

Comments / 1

Related
KISS 106

Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting

I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend

Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
14news.com

Evansville family deals with days-long power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD: Evansville motel fire started in storage area

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have determined a fire at a motel started in a storage area. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after receiving a report of smoke in one of the rooms. Officials say light smoke was found in one of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ulta#The Eastside Target#Pizza Hut#The Amazing 2022 Update
KISS 106

Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville

While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 Evansville Police Foundation Policeman’s Ball

The Evansville Police Foundation's annual Policeman's Ball returns on Saturday, September 10th at the Bally's indoor pavilion (formerly Hoosier's Lounge). Each year, the gala aims to raise money to provide services and equipment to the men and women of the force to help them do their jobs effectively and safely. This year, the proceeds will be used to provide SWAT Team officers with a special tool that can help them assist residents involved in dangerous situations faster.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County

Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
14news.com

Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes

Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
PRINCETON, IN
WBKR

Say What? Arby’s Now “Has the Meats” in Beaver Dam, Kentucky

While driving through Beaver Dam over the weekend, I noticed something fun. After a few minor setbacks, Arby's is about to open in Ohio County. They're also hiring. Ray and the team at Arby's in Owensboro always support Christmas Wish, so I support them too. Luckily, their menu is quite extensive. From sandwiches to wraps, fries to shakes, appetizers to salads, there's something offered for everyone. While most people love the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, my go-to is the Classic Roast Beef. The Mozzarella Sticks make a great appetizer. The Curly Fries are a must, topped off with a Strawberry Shake! Now, I'm hungry. What are your favorite food items on Arby's menu?
BEAVER DAM, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth

I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy