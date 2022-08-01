Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022

1061evansville.com
Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month. At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.
Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting
I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
14news.com
Evansville family deals with days-long power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
EFD: Evansville motel fire started in storage area
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have determined a fire at a motel started in a storage area. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after receiving a report of smoke in one of the rooms. Officials say light smoke was found in one of […]
Thousands in Evansville Area Are Without Power How Long is the Food in Your Fridge Safe?
On August 1st a storm rolled through the Evansville area that left thousands without power. It has many wondering, how long is refrigerated food good when you don't have power?. Thousands Without Power. I live in Evansville and around 7 PM last night our power was knocked out when a...
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville
While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Owensboro! Imagination Library of Daviess County just unveiled their brand new 2022 Christmas ornament, continuing a tradition that has taken place here in town for nearly twenty years. Imagination Library uses their annual Christmas ornament reveal as a fundraiser for...
Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 Evansville Police Foundation Policeman’s Ball
The Evansville Police Foundation's annual Policeman's Ball returns on Saturday, September 10th at the Bally's indoor pavilion (formerly Hoosier's Lounge). Each year, the gala aims to raise money to provide services and equipment to the men and women of the force to help them do their jobs effectively and safely. This year, the proceeds will be used to provide SWAT Team officers with a special tool that can help them assist residents involved in dangerous situations faster.
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
14news.com
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes
Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
Say What? Arby’s Now “Has the Meats” in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
While driving through Beaver Dam over the weekend, I noticed something fun. After a few minor setbacks, Arby's is about to open in Ohio County. They're also hiring. Ray and the team at Arby's in Owensboro always support Christmas Wish, so I support them too. Luckily, their menu is quite extensive. From sandwiches to wraps, fries to shakes, appetizers to salads, there's something offered for everyone. While most people love the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, my go-to is the Classic Roast Beef. The Mozzarella Sticks make a great appetizer. The Curly Fries are a must, topped off with a Strawberry Shake! Now, I'm hungry. What are your favorite food items on Arby's menu?
Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth
I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
14news.com
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian Life Center takes on a variety of roles for the north side of Evansville. According to their CEO, Gina Gibson, one of the roles they’re most proud of involves feeding the community. “We have a food co-op that serves some of our...
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
