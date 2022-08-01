ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iain Valliere and Blessing Awodibu Fire Shots at Each Other Months From 2022 Olympia

By Doug Murray
 2 days ago
Emily Rolfe Withdraws From The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games After First Workout

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games started a few hours ago and will be taking part until Sunday, Aug. 7th. As the first day of the competition consists of four workouts, Emily Rolfe will not be able to continue after the first. The reason behind Rolfe’s withdrawal from the competition is currently unknown. Considering the fact that she put up a solid performance, it’s really unfortunate.
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Hits a 140-pound Dumbbell Press PR in Latest Shoulder Workout

The reigning Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead is currently in the off-season, but that should change soon as the 2022 Olympia is less than 19 weeks away. CBum dethroned Breon Ansley in 2019 to conquer the Classic Physique Olympia throne. Since then, Bumstead has returned every year to defend the title with a better physique, outdoing his competition by a margin.
Justin Rodriguez
Kai Greene
Iranian Hulk Brutally Destroyed By Kazakh Titan In The First Round

After many years of anticipation, Sajad Gharibi, better known as the Iranian Hulk, finally entered the boxing ring for his first official fight. His fight against Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, better known as Kazakh Titan, took place on July 31, 2022, at the P7 Arena in Dubai. Despite the fact that no one really expected great things from this fight, it was nonetheless a very disappointing sporting spectacle, but Kazakh Titan emerged victorious.
73-Year-Old Mary Duffy Grinds Out a 250-lb (+ 50-lb Chains) Raw Trap Bar Deadlift

We witness some incredible feats of strength almost every day, but when they are performed by a 73-year-old, they become even more impressive. In this case, Mary Duffy surprised the fitness and strength communities, by hitting a deadlift that is 2.5x her bodyweight. Despite the fact that Mary performed the deadlift on a trap bar, it was still incredibly heavy, weighing in at 250 pounds (113.4 kilograms) and an additional 50 pounds (22.7 kilograms) of chains.
theScore

Pitbull-Borics to headline Bellator 286, McKee books lightweight debut

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire will defend his title against Adam Borics in the main event of Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, the promotion announced Wednesday. The card will take place at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. Additionally, former featherweight champ AJ McKee is set to make...
Eddie Hall Teaches His 10-Year-Old Son How To Perform His First Ever Deadlift

In many sports, we see sons of legends taking up the same hobbies and living up to their father’s legacy, as per the quote: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the three”. Well, a similar fascinating process is starting in the Hall family, as Eddie is delighted to coach his son, Max, through his first gym sessions. He told his father he will join him in the gym when he is 10-years-old. So, after celebrating his tenth birthday a few weeks ago, Eddie took him to the gym. However, after learning the basics in the first few training sessions, the time came for Max to try something new.
How To Watch 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games (Live Stream)

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games are set to start on Wednesday, Aug. 3rd, and last all the way to Sunday, Aug. 7th. Thousands of fans will attend the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to witness the action live and find out who is the Fittest On Earth®. However, if you cannot travel to Wisconsin do not worry, as CrossFit has organized free broadcasts across multiple platforms for the 16th edition of their most prestigious competition.
Strongwoman Gabi Dixson Hits A Raw Deadlift Of 600-Lb During Recent Training Session

Strongwoman Gabi Dixson recorded a massive 600-pound deadlift raw in training. The fifth-ranked world’s strongest woman is looking in phenomenal shape, setting new records in her return to training heavy deadlifts. Her determination was evident on her face before she picked up the bar. She appeared to endure through some tough moments on her way up but managed to crush the deadlift from the floor. Once she had pulled the barbell all the way up, Gabi smiled at her achievement before putting it back down. She only used a lifting belt and lifting straps to complete the lift, and pulled barefoot on the gym floor.
Yardbarker

Rivalries: Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Olivier Aubin-Mercier had this moment in mind when he signed with the Professional Fighters League as a free agent in 2020. The Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran will attempt to move another step closer to a life-changing $1 million payday when he locks horns with Alex Martinez in the 2022 lightweight semifinals as part of the PFL 7 main draw on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Aubin-Mercier enters the cage on the strength of a four-fight winning streak that now spans more than three years. He last competed at PFL 4, where he laid claim to a unanimous verdict over Raush Manfio on June 17.
2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games Results: Individual & Teams Day One

The first day of the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games is underway, and the competition will continue until August 7th, 2022. The 40 greatest Individuals and 38 Teams have gathered at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to determine who the Fittest On Earth® are this year. All eyes are pointed towards Tia-Clair Toomey and Justin Medeiros, as they won the 2021 CrossFit Games in their respective women’s and men’s divisions.
John Haack (90KG) Sets Three All-Time World Records At The 2022 WRPF American Pro

In preparation for the 2022 WRPF American Pro, John Haack posted some incredible lifts. As usual, a lot of his fans were hoping that he would be able to break some world records, as he is known to do. He didn’t disappoint and put on one of the best performances in powerlifting history. He won the 90-kilogram and overall raw division quite comfortably and broke three All-Time World Records.
“62 Years Young” Lee Labrada Shows Off Jacked Quads in Retirement: ‘I Keep on Climbing, Working Out Revitalizes’

Retired bodybuilding professional Lee Labrada reached incredible heights during his time in the sport with razor-sharp conditioning and eloquent posing. In a recent post made to Instagram, Labrada showed off spectacular quad development while performing machine leg extensions. Lee Labrada is no stranger to performing at high-level shows. A veteran...
Iranian Hulk Issues Apology After Crushing First Round KO Loss In Boxing Debut

Iranian Hulk has issued an apology to the people of Iran after his loss to Kazakh Titan in a boxing fight. Sajad Gharibi, popularly known as the Iranian Hulk, took to the ring for the first time. The novice boxer looked out of shape and lacked any technical skills that a professional would possess. He was clipped in the first two minutes of the headlining bout of Wicked N’Bad’s white-collar boxing show in Dubai on Sunday night.
Don Faul Announced The New CEO of CrossFit

Don Faul has joined CrossFit as the new head honcho. In a press release by CrossFit HQ On Aug. 2, the company officially announced Don Faul as the new CEO. The news came on the heels of the upcoming 2022 CrossFit Games, the promotion’s marquee event scheduled to be hosted from Aug. 3-7 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Lucy Underdown Pulls a 302.5-kg (667-lb) Unofficial Strongwoman Deadlift World Record in Training

As Lucy Underdown once again endeavors to make history, this is nothing new to her. Despite being relatively new to the sport of Strongwoman, Lucy has already blown everyone’s minds on multiple occasions and earned the title of the greatest female deadlifter in history. Although Lucy does not have anyone even close to her regarding this event, she continues to set goals that encourage her to continue improving.
