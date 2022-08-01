ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texan commissioned as first Space Force cyber warfare officer

By FOX 4 Staff
 2 days ago
North Texas non-profit opening hospital in Romania to help Ukrainians

DALLAS - A nonprofit group that helps re-settle Ukrainian refugees is making a more permanent home in Romania. The faith-based organization "ServingHIM," which is based in North Texas, is also expanding their clinic into a permanent hospital. The Russian invasion in Ukraine has left a long-term chasm for medical care.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story

RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year

Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet

DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'It's Always Been an Unfair Fight': These Lawyers Hope to Keep Dallas Residents from Being Evicted

In most courts, eviction proceedings happen quickly, local attorney Mark Melton said. If a tenant facing eviction isn’t in court, the result is usually a default judgment forcing them to leave their home. Even when tenants do show up to court, if they don’t have a lawyer, their chances of successfully defending against the eviction are slim. Representatives for landlords requesting the evictions often tell judges that the tenant is behind on rent. Tenants who don’t know what legal defenses are at their disposal will likely be evicted.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas

Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Tisia Muzinga

Tisia Muzinga is joining FOX 4 Dallas as a weekend morning anchor, announced station Vice President of News Robin Whitmeyer. Effective Aug. 15, she will anchor the weekend edition of Good Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings, alongside meteorologist Kylie Capps. She will also report for the weekday Good Day newscast.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look

The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX
azlenews.net

Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility

Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

D Magazine releases 'Best of Big D' list

D Magazine's definitive list of what makes Dallas great is out. Good Day talked to the magazine's editor, Tim Rogers, about some of the places and people that made the Best of Big D list this year.
DALLAS, TX

