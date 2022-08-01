Could Kyle Busch End Up at Stewart-Haas Racing? Here’s Why Kevin Harvick Thinks He’d Be a Great Fit.

fanbuzz.com
Related
Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate
Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Wishes NASCAR’s “Big Three” Would Make a Comeback, But Here’s Why Those Days Are Over
From 2017-2019, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. dominated the NASCAR Cup Series. Known as the “Big Three,” the trio combined to win 51 of 108 Cup races. Truex won the Cup title in 2017, Kyle Busch won in 2019, and Harvick placed third in the standings all three years. Save for Joey Logano (who won the championship in 2018) and Denny Hamlin, no other drivers were really even in the conversation.
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him
Ty Dillon's car absorbed a brutal hit from Kyle Larson on the Indy road course. That may not have even rated as his worst moment in July. The post Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course
Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts
Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
Kyle and Kurt Busch Disagree Over the 1969 Moon Landing
On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 spaceflight landed on the moon. Inside were astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Several hours later, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, during which he uttered the famous line, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
NASA・
Kyle Larson Defied NASCAR Officials When He Did a Burnout Without a Steering Wheel at Michigan
Kyle Larson has pretty much been playing by his own rules since he joined NASCAR nearly 10 years ago. If NASCAR officials asked him not to do something, particularly during his early years in the sport, he saw it more as a suggestion than a rule. And, when it came to his signature celebration, he was going to do it whether the sanctioning body liked it or not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
NBC Sports
Chances dwindling for drivers to earn a spot in the playoff grid
Tyler Reddick’s victory this past weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course didn’t impact who is in and who is out of the Cup playoff picture. There remain 14 different winners. The last two playoff spots are based on points. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. have those positions.
NASCAR drivers dispute safer Next Gen car; Say NASCAR impacts are greater
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin dispute NASCAR crash test numbers. At the start of the 2022 season, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. It’s a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The car was designed to level the playing field. It’s done that to success as 14 different...
NFL・
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture
While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0